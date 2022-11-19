https://sputniknews.com/20221119/french-politician-urges-paris-to-end-help-for-zelensky-over-attempt-to-provoke-world-war-1104433389.html

French Politician Urges Paris to End Help for Zelensky Over Attempt to Provoke World War

French Politician Urges Paris to End Help for Zelensky Over Attempt to Provoke World War

PARIS (Sputnik) - Paris should stop supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his attempt to provoke a third world war, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-19T12:42+0000

2022-11-19T12:42+0000

2022-11-19T12:42+0000

world

ukraine

poland

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/11/1104313701_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_be5258e4c312065b7bc0ace1cef9969b.jpg

"Zelensky, sending a missile to Poland and blaming the Russians for this, almost provoked World War III! Stop supporting this dangerous man. It is necessary to urgently find a plan to return to peace," Dupont-Aignan said on Twitter.According to the politician, the peace plan is the only possible solution to the conflict in Ukraine and should include a ceasefire, the autonomy of Donbass in accordance with the Minsk agreements and the neutrality of Ukraine.On Tuesday, two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later added that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces. The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the Internet looked nothing like Russian weapons.

ukraine

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

paris, zelensky, world war, poland