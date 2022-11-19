https://sputniknews.com/20221119/tulsi-gabbard-blasts-biden-for-sending-cash-to-kiev-while-squeezing-americans-using-irs-agent-army-1104442014.html

Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Biden for Sending Cash to Kiev While Squeezing Americans Using IRS Agent Army

Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Biden for Sending Cash to Kiev While Squeezing Americans Using IRS Agent Army

The Hawaii politician, once considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, quit the party last month, attacking its leadership for being an “elitist cabal... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-19T18:05+0000

2022-11-19T18:05+0000

2022-11-19T18:07+0000

americas

tulsi gabbard

us

ukraine

oligarchs

military equipment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107212/65/1072126542_0:229:4392:2700_1920x0_80_0_0_149b385d52bd7883438f673ef1a0343d.jpg

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has ripped into President Biden, the Washington elite and the US military-industrial complex, accusing the government of wringing Americans dry by hiring an army of Internal Revenue Service agents, while sending billions of dollars to the MIC and unaccountable and corrupt actors in Ukraine.“We have politicians from both political parties who are the permanent Washington elite, and who must be held accountable for what they’re doing with our taxpayer dollars and how they’re undermining our national security as they push us closer and closer to the brink of nuclear catastrophe,” Gabbard said, filling in for Fox News host Tucker Carlson on a special anniversary edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight this week.Demanding that Washington “stop giving a blank check to Ukraine and demand accountability” for the tens of billions of dollars already sent, Gabbard stressed that much of this money has gone to the US military-industrial complex, which has already made “trillions of dollars” off of US wars abroad.The politician-turned-commentator complained that as Washington continues to ship cash and troops to conflicts abroad, the White House and Congress are failing in their duty to care for America’s veterans.Gabbard, 41, served as a congresswoman in the House of Representatives between 2013 and 2021, and as vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee between 2013 and 2016. She quit DNC vice chairwomanship in protest of the primary process, accusing DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schulz of rigging the vote in favor of former Obama secretary of state Hillary Clinton against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.Gabbard served two tours in the Middle East, including a tour in Iraq, as a member of the Hawaii National Guard, and ran for president in 2020, where her evisceration of former California Attorney General Kamala Harris by pointing to the latter’s record of incarcerating African Americans on petty drug offenses forced Harris to drop out of the race before any primaries or caucuses were held.Gabbard has long been among the most outspoken politicians in the US when it comes to foreign affairs, travelling to Syria in 2017 and condemning Washington’s attempts at regime change there, and slamming US aid for Ukraine, citing the danger of the conflict escalating into a Third World War with Russia.After months of media reporting citing fears that US arms sent to Ukraine have been appearing on international weapons black markets, even US allies in Europe have begun to express concern over the matter, citing military-grade armaments falling into the hands of criminal groups. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has confirmed that it has deployed a "small number" of troops to Ukraine to audit Western weapons deliveries, raising tensions with Moscow amid concerns over what would happen if a Russian missile or airstrike killed Americans during an attack on a Ukrainian ammunition depot.

https://sputniknews.com/20221011/ex-us-lawmaker-gabbard-says-shes-leaving-democratic-party-of-warmongers-1101726485.html

americas

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

tulsi gabbard, military-industrial complex, ukraine aid, one party rule, washington elites