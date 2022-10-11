https://sputniknews.com/20221011/ex-us-lawmaker-gabbard-says-shes-leaving-democratic-party-of-warmongers-1101726485.html
Ex-US Lawmaker Gabbard Says She's Leaving Democratic Party of 'Warmongers'
Ex-US Lawmaker Gabbard Says She's Leaving Democratic Party of 'Warmongers'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US presidential contender and ex-lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard said on Tuesday that she decided to leave the Democratic Party stating... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-11T13:09+0000
2022-10-11T13:09+0000
2022-10-11T13:11+0000
americas
us
democratic party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107762/45/1077624502_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d55a1209a531e7070b58d6050a8363b6.jpg
“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness,” Gabbard said in a video message posted to Twitter.Democrats are dividing Americans by injecting race into every issue and stoking anti-white racism while actively working to "undermine God-given freedoms," she said.Gabbard argued that the current US government does not represent the entire society and works only for the one part of the nation. ”It stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite," she said. She allso called on her "fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats" to join her in leaving the Democratic Party.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107762/45/1077624502_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fc1ce8f4d1af4cde15c7a50317ffc69a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, democratic party
Ex-US Lawmaker Gabbard Says She's Leaving Democratic Party of 'Warmongers'
13:09 GMT 11.10.2022 (Updated: 13:11 GMT 11.10.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US presidential contender and ex-lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard said on Tuesday that she decided to leave the Democratic Party stating that it is controlled by "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness,” Gabbard said in a video message posted to Twitter.
Democrats are dividing Americans by injecting race into every issue and stoking anti-white racism while actively working to "undermine God-given freedoms," she said.
Gabbard argued that the current US government does not represent the entire society and works only for the one part of the nation. ”It stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite," she said. She allso called on her "fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats" to join her in leaving the Democratic Party
.