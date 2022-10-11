International
Ex-US Lawmaker Gabbard Says She's Leaving Democratic Party of 'Warmongers'
Ex-US Lawmaker Gabbard Says She's Leaving Democratic Party of 'Warmongers'
“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness,” Gabbard said in a video message posted to Twitter.Democrats are dividing Americans by injecting race into every issue and stoking anti-white racism while actively working to "undermine God-given freedoms," she said.Gabbard argued that the current US government does not represent the entire society and works only for the one part of the nation. ”It stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite," she said. She allso called on her "fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats" to join her in leaving the Democratic Party.
13:09 GMT 11.10.2022 (Updated: 13:11 GMT 11.10.2022)
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens as family members of victims of the terrorist attacks on 9/11 speak during a news conference at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in New York.
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens as family members of victims of the terrorist attacks on 9/11 speak during a news conference at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
© AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US presidential contender and ex-lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard said on Tuesday that she decided to leave the Democratic Party stating that it is controlled by "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness,” Gabbard said in a video message posted to Twitter.
Democrats are dividing Americans by injecting race into every issue and stoking anti-white racism while actively working to "undermine God-given freedoms," she said.
Gabbard argued that the current US government does not represent the entire society and works only for the one part of the nation. ”It stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite," she said. She allso called on her "fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats" to join her in leaving the Democratic Party.
