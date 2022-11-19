International
https://sputniknews.com/20221119/live-updates-ukrainian-forces-shell-lugansk-republic-using-himars-missiles---lpr-1104416695.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Lugansk Republic Using HIMARS Missiles - LPR
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Lugansk Republic Using HIMARS Missiles - LPR
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-19T04:37+0000
2022-11-19T04:37+0000
ukraine
russia
donbass
nato
strikes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101335388_0:7:770:440_1920x0_80_0_0_0d525dfa29fa2d8decef62ef36451912.jpg
ukraine
russia
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101335388_87:0:683:447_1920x0_80_0_0_3cf5e3fbd1b1547ef392eca7ff9dbdad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, lugansk republic, himars missiles, special military operation
ukraine, lugansk republic, himars missiles, special military operation
M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Lugansk Republic Using HIMARS Missiles - LPR

04:37 GMT 19.11.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
Russia has been targeting Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure with massive air strikes since October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
On Friday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that almost half of Ukraine's energy system has not been operating due to Russia's missile strikes.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:34 GMT 19.11.2022
A service member of the LPR forces guards near a 2B9 Vasilek automatic 82-mm gun-mortar in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kharkov region, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2022
World
UN Calls for Full Investigation Into Reports of Russian Prisoners of War Killed in Ukraine
05:19 GMT
04:37 GMT 19.11.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Lugansk Republic Using HIMARS Missiles - LPR
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала