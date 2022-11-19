LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Lugansk Republic Using HIMARS Missiles - LPR

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
Russia has been targeting Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure with massive air strikes since October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
On Friday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that almost half of Ukraine's energy system has not been operating due to Russia's missile strikes.