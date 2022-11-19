International
UN Calls for Full Investigation Into Reports of Russian Prisoners of War Killed in Ukraine
UN Calls for Full Investigation Into Reports of Russian Prisoners of War Killed in Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations is calling for a full investigation of all reported human rights violations in the context of more than 10... 19.11.2022
"We have called for all reported human rights violations by all sides in this conflict to be fully investigated and for there to be accountability," Haq said on Friday.Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military had deliberately killed more than 10 captured Russian servicemen, shooting them in the head at point blank — a crime no one can present as a "tragic exception."The defense ministry said that "the published new video evidence of the mass massacre of unarmed Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian soldiers confirms the savage essence of the current Kiev regime led by [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky and those who protect and support it."The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal investigation on Friday into the execution of Russian POWs by the Ukrainian military. The committee said that Russian military investigators were also taking measures to identify individuals who captured the footage of the execution.
UN Calls for Full Investigation Into Reports of Russian Prisoners of War Killed in Ukraine

05:19 GMT 19.11.2022
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations is calling for a full investigation of all reported human rights violations in the context of more than 10 brutally executed Russian Prisoners of War (PoW) by the Ukrainian side, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik.
"We have called for all reported human rights violations by all sides in this conflict to be fully investigated and for there to be accountability," Haq said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military had deliberately killed more than 10 captured Russian servicemen, shooting them in the head at point blank — a crime no one can present as a "tragic exception."
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
Over 10 Russian Servicemen Shot, Killed in Cold Blood by Ukrainian Forces: Russian MoD
Yesterday, 14:17 GMT
The defense ministry said that "the published new video evidence of the mass massacre of unarmed Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian soldiers confirms the savage essence of the current Kiev regime led by [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky and those who protect and support it."
The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal investigation on Friday into the execution of Russian POWs by the Ukrainian military. The committee said that Russian military investigators were also taking measures to identify individuals who captured the footage of the execution.
