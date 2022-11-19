https://sputniknews.com/20221119/voluntary-evacuation-starting-in-ukraine-controlled-kherson---deputy-prime-minister-1104444883.html
‘Voluntary Evacuation’ Starting in Ukraine-Controlled Kherson - Deputy Prime Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has announced the start of a "voluntary evacuation" of residents of the Kiev-controlled... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has announced the start of a "voluntary evacuation" of residents of the Kiev-controlled parts of the Kherson Region.
"Voluntary evacuation from the de-occupied territories of southern Ukraine is already beginning, and the state is taking on all the costs and responsibility associated with this process. That is, we are talking about the fact that everyone can go to safer regions at will, and the state will ensure their transfer, accommodation, medical care, etc," Vereshchuk said as quoted by Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform on Saturday.
At the end of last week, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and hardware from the right bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson Region, citing the need to build up defense on the left bank. Provincial authorities told Sputnik that thousands of residents were being evacuated to Crimea ahead of the arrival of Ukrainian troops. No losses were reported during the transfer of the Russian troops to the left bank.
On Tuesday, the head of the administration of the Oleshky town in Kherson Region, Yuriy Zhuravko, said that the Ukrainian military had banned residents of Kherson from leaving the city, with military police having blocked the river port, from where residents crossed to the left bank of the Dnipro River.
Last Saturday, the Ukrainian president's office announced that the Kiev authorities had started operating in Kherson. Later, the office added that a curfew was being declared in the city from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. local time. The presidential office said that the issue of restricting entry and exit from the city was also under consideration.