BJP Hits Out at AAP as Videos of Jailed Minister Receiving Massage Go Viral

Aam Aadmi Party politician and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been serving a prison sentence since May 30, after he was arrested by the Enforcement... 19.11.2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday lashed out at Delhi’s governing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after videos of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar Jail Number 7 surfaced. In two videos that have since gone viral, Jain is seen receiving a foot as well as head massage.After the videos were released, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that it was proof of “violation of rules in a jail run by AAP government.”He said in a tweet: “Instead of punishment, Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP treatment inside Tihar Jail. The person involved in money laundering and hasn’t got bail for five months gets head massage. Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP government.”Apart from Poonawalla, other BJP politicians also slammed Jain as well as the AAP over the viral videos.Meanwhile, Delhi deputy state chief Manish Sisodia said that the massage was part of physiotherapy recommended by doctors, alleging that the BJP was “mocking illness” of a patient. Sisodia said that the video was leaked despite the court's instructions to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), India's economic intelligence and law enforcement agency."Satyendar Jain has undergone two spine-injury operations. He has been prescribed regular physiotherapy by the doctor. Since COVID, there is a patch in his lungs which has not been cured yet," he tweeted in Hindi.The videos surfaced days after jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar was suspended for allegedly circumventing rules in order to give special facilities to the AAP politician.According to media reports, the footage in which four people can be seen inside Jain’s cell while he is getting a foot massage is dated September 21.Earlier this month, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who has been lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi since 2017 on charges of extorting money from high-profile personalities, including industrialists and celebrities, wrote a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena claiming that he paid INR 100 million ($1,226,690) to jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain as “protection money” in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison.

