https://sputniknews.com/20221101/bjp-fiercely-attacks-aap-as-conman-sukesh-chandrasekhar-admits-to-bribing-jailed-minister-1102925426.html

BJP Fiercely Attacks AAP as Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Admits to Bribing Jailed Minister

BJP Fiercely Attacks AAP as Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Admits to Bribing Jailed Minister

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 in connection with a money laundering case filed by the Central... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-01T16:55+0000

2022-11-01T16:55+0000

2022-11-01T16:55+0000

india

delhi

new delhi

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

aam aadmi party

arvind kejriwal

politics

domestic politics

corruption

corruption charges

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102928238_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c4cc3178e7c40e400a9220d97fadf312.jpg

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on Delhi’s governing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar wrote a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena claiming that he paid INR 100 million ($1,210,763) to jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain as “protection money” in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison.Notably, Chandrasekhar has been lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi since 2017 on charges of extorting money from high-profile personalities, including industrialists and celebrities.After a letter from the conman was published by media outlets, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed the AAP as an extortionist party and asked “will Kejriwal sack Satyendar Jain or defend him?”The BJP also alleged that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had paid INR 600 million ($7,260,672) to the AAP, including INR 500 million ($6,050,560) for a Rajya Sabha (upper house of parliament) nomination.Another BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra, accused the AAP of running a syndicate from “outside the jail.” Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Patra said: “A conman has been conned. By whom? The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and (Delhi minister) Satyendar Jain.”Referring to Chandrasekhar, Patra said: “He is an accused in 15 cases. A letter has revealed that Jain and the conman are friends. He has said in the letter that he has been associated with the party since 2015 and that he was told that he would be established as a leader in the South India.”Citing the letter of the conman, the BJP spokesperson further said Chandrasekhar had paid millions to the AAP.Meanwhile, Delhi state chief and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal dismissed the claims of Chandrasekhar, as he said that all the allegations were “false” and aimed at deflecting attention from the Gujarat state assembly elections and the Morbi Bridge tragedy, in which 135 people died on Sunday."They also tried to frame Manish Sisodia accusing him of a liquor scam," he added.Allegations by Sukesh ChandrasekharAccording to media reports, Chandrasekhar wrote a letter to Delhi LG V.K. Saxena alleging that Jain had “severely harassed and threatened” him in jail.He further alleged that Jain had visited him several times in prison after 2017 and asked him whether he had revealed anything about his donation to the AAP.In his letter, he alleged that he had also paid INR 125 million ($1,512,090), besides paying Jain.According to media reports, Chandrasekhar has already informed the Enforcement Directorate team about the extortion racket run by Goel and has made an appeal to the Delhi High Court seeking a probe by country’s top anti-corruption watchdog. The case will be heard next month.

delhi

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

delhi, new delhi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), aam aadmi party, arvind kejriwal, politics, domestic politics, corruption, corruption charges