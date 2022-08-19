https://sputniknews.com/20220819/anti-corruption-raids-over-liquor-policy-trigger-political-skirmish-between-bjp--opposition-1099755332.html

Anti-Corruption Raids Over Liquor Policy Trigger Political Skirmish Between BJP & Opposition

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been serving a prison sentence since May. The politician was arrested in connection with a money laundering case... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India’s top anti-corruption watchdog, has raided the residence of Delhi’s Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today (August 19th) over the controversial liquor policy of his government, which was scrapped last month.The federal agency also carried out searches in 20 different locations throughout the Indian state, including the residence of former Excise Commissioner of Delhi A. Gopikrishna in Daman and Diu.The raids have triggered tensions between the AAP and Prime Minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).He also said that he will cooperate in the investigation and claimed that nothing will come out against him.Referring to the arrest of another AAP minister, Satyendar Jain, in a money laundering case, Sisodia claimed in another tweet in Hindi that the “BJP-led federal government is troubled over the exemplary work done in the health and education sector of Delhi“ and that is why health officials “are being framed“.Echoing the views of Sisodia, Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal also slammed the federal government, tweeting that the raid at Sisodia’s residence was conducted on the same day when The New York Times “praised the Delhi’s education model and published it with his photograph on its front page.“Meanwhile, while talking to the media Federal Minister Anurag Thakur said: “No matter how hard a corrupt person tries to prove himself innocent, he will still remain corrupt. This is not the first case of corruption by AAP. There has been huge corruption in the liquor stores in Delhi.”“Arvind Kejriwal should stop treating people as fools, and should stop addressing the people of the country. He did not even suspend Satyendar Jain when he went to jail. AAP, Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia's real face has come in front of the public today,” he added.Why Have the Raids Been Conducted?The liquor policy, under which liquor shop licenses were handed over to private players shutting down the government-run outlets, was launched by the AAP government last November.Initially, the AAP had plans to open more than 800 liquor shops under the new policy. However, the federal government’s representative in Delhi suggested it was in violation of the rules and that there were procedural lapses and demanded a CBI probe.After the allegations were leveled by the Lieutenant Governor and the federal government, Sisodia announced last month that his government will rollback the policy and only government-run outlets would sell liquor in Delhi.

