Anti-Corruption Raids Over Liquor Policy Trigger Political Skirmish Between BJP & Opposition
Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been serving a prison sentence since May. The politician was arrested in connection with a money laundering case filed by authorities against him and his family members in August 2017.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India’s top anti-corruption watchdog, has raided the residence of Delhi’s Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today (August 19th) over the controversial liquor policy of his government, which was scrapped last month.
The federal agency also carried out searches in 20 different locations throughout the Indian state, including the residence of former Excise Commissioner of Delhi A. Gopikrishna in Daman and Diu.
The raids have triggered tensions between the AAP and Prime Minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said: “CBI has come. They are welcome. I am extremely honest. Making the future of millions of children. It is very unfortunate that those who are doing good work in the country are harassed like this. That is why our country has not yet become number 1.”
He also said that he will cooperate in the investigation and claimed that nothing will come out against him.
Referring to the arrest of another AAP minister, Satyendar Jain, in a money laundering case, Sisodia claimed in another tweet in Hindi that the “BJP-led federal government is troubled over the exemplary work done in the health and education sector of Delhi“ and that is why health officials “are being framed“.
Echoing the views of Sisodia, Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal also slammed the federal government, tweeting that the raid at Sisodia’s residence was conducted on the same day when The New York Times “praised the Delhi’s education model and published it with his photograph on its front page.“
Commenting on the allegations of AAP, BJP parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari said: ““They (AAP) were allowing the opening of liquor shops in every street. Now they made a U-turn on the liquor policy after the investigation started. They have looted the treasure of people of Delhi. This action could have been taken earlier, but the CBI has delayed it.”
Meanwhile, while talking to the media Federal Minister Anurag Thakur said: “No matter how hard a corrupt person tries to prove himself innocent, he will still remain corrupt. This is not the first case of corruption by AAP. There has been huge corruption in the liquor stores in Delhi.”
“Arvind Kejriwal should stop treating people as fools, and should stop addressing the people of the country. He did not even suspend Satyendar Jain when he went to jail. AAP, Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia's real face has come in front of the public today,” he added.
Why Have the Raids Been Conducted?
The liquor policy, under which liquor shop licenses were handed over to private players shutting down the government-run outlets, was launched by the AAP government last November.
Initially, the AAP had plans to open more than 800 liquor shops under the new policy. However, the federal government’s representative in Delhi suggested it was in violation of the rules and that there were procedural lapses and demanded a CBI probe.
The authorities then launched an investigation over concerns that the new liquor policy caused heavy losses to the public exchequer as ineligible players were awarded liquor outlets and AAP was benefitted as it received "commissions".
After the allegations were leveled by the Lieutenant Governor and the federal government, Sisodia announced last month that his government will rollback the policy and only government-run outlets would sell liquor in Delhi.