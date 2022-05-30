https://sputniknews.com/20220530/delhi-health-minister-satyendar-jain-arrested-for-money-laundering-1095880513.html

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Arrested for Money Laundering

Police opened a case against Satyendar Kumar Jain and others in 2017 over alleged money laundering. The arrest comes nearly two months after authorities... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International

India's top financial probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has arrested Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain on Monday in connection to a money laundering case. Jain is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party.The ED alleged that Kolkata-based companies owned by Jain received up to INR 48.1 million ($620,106) from shell companies through hawala transactions, or informal payment methods based on trust, during 2015-2016.The money was allegedly credited to Jain’s companies against cash transferred to state-based operators, and was used to purchase land and repay loans taken to buy agricultural land in and around Delhi.

