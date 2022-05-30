https://sputniknews.com/20220530/delhi-health-minister-satyendar-jain-arrested-for-money-laundering-1095880513.html
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Arrested for Money Laundering
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Arrested for Money Laundering
Police opened a case against Satyendar Kumar Jain and others in 2017 over alleged money laundering. The arrest comes nearly two months after authorities... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-30T15:54+0000
2022-05-30T15:54+0000
2022-05-30T15:54+0000
india
enforcement
law enforcement
money laundering
arrest
arrest warrant
aam aadmi party
health
minister
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1e/1095880767_0:50:1281:770_1920x0_80_0_0_72e3ea3863a7ddfdbb7214eec0f2375e.jpg
India's top financial probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has arrested Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain on Monday in connection to a money laundering case. Jain is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party.The ED alleged that Kolkata-based companies owned by Jain received up to INR 48.1 million ($620,106) from shell companies through hawala transactions, or informal payment methods based on trust, during 2015-2016.The money was allegedly credited to Jain’s companies against cash transferred to state-based operators, and was used to purchase land and repay loans taken to buy agricultural land in and around Delhi.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1e/1095880767_57:0:1194:853_1920x0_80_0_0_03709271d1e8dba9235aaf60170954f8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
india, enforcement, law enforcement, money laundering, arrest, arrest warrant, aam aadmi party, health, minister
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Arrested for Money Laundering
Police opened a case against Satyendar Kumar Jain and others in 2017 over alleged money laundering. The arrest comes nearly two months after authorities reported properties linked to his Kolkata-based companies irregularly earnt INR 48.1 million ($620,106).
India's top financial probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has arrested Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain on Monday in connection to a money laundering case. Jain is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party.
The ED alleged that Kolkata-based companies owned by Jain received up to INR 48.1 million ($620,106) from shell companies through hawala transactions, or informal payment methods based on trust, during 2015-2016.
The money was allegedly credited to Jain’s companies against cash transferred to state-based operators, and was used to purchase land and repay loans taken to buy agricultural land in and around Delhi.