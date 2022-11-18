International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221118/uks-heathrow-airport-challenged-by-major-disruption-as-pay-strike-looms-1104361469.html
UK's Heathrow Airport Challenged by 'Major Disruption' As Pay Strike Looms
UK's Heathrow Airport Challenged by 'Major Disruption' As Pay Strike Looms
london's heathrow airport facing major disruption due to pay strike
2022-11-18T12:22+0000
2022-11-18T12:22+0000
world
uk
heathrow airport
strike
inflation
energy crisis
cost of living
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091591403_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_41ec2763e41ddb01d154969133fa5858.jpg
The UK's largest and busiest airport - London's Heathrow - is heading for a period of "major disruption" to be triggered by industrial action.At least 350 ground handlers, responsible for services such as sorting and identifying baggage to transferring it to the right location, are geared up for a strike over wages starting Friday and to last three days, according to a press release issued by Britain's Unite union.As staffers employed by aviation firm Menzies go ahead with the 72-hour strike, Britain's aviation hub was on course to witness "disruption, delays and flight cancellations leaving Heathrow Terminals 2, 3 and 4", the trade union's press release stated.Air Canada, Lufthansa, Qantas, American Airlines, Swiss Air, TAP Air Portugal, Austrian Airlines, Egyptair, Aer Lingus and Finnair have been singled out as the most likely to suffer from the industrial action.Air traffic disruptions linked with staff shortages and surging demand have been a menace at the Europe's busiest airport all summer, after travel picked up post the COVID-19 pandemic. The hub was even forced to install a daily passenger cap in July to tackle the situation. The cap was subsequently extended to October.All across the UK, thousands of workers from a plethora of industries have been resorting to walk-outs or considering strike action, insisting that against the background of the cost of living crisis, current wages are miserably lagging behind inflation. In the 12 months to October 2022, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 11.1 percent - up from 10.1 percent in September 2022. Earlier this month, tens of thousands of Britain's nurses voted for industrial action for the first time, demanding a pay rise of 5 percent above inflation after National Health Service (NHS) staff saw their salaries plummet by up to 20 percent in real terms over the past 10 years. Strikes are expected to begin before the end of this year, with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) vowing it will be carried out "legally and safely at all times".A wave of industrial unrest inundated the UK this year, with industry staff involved ranging from rail to seaport and postal workers. Even barristers threatened to follow suit, and only rethought the move after accepting the Department of Justice's offer of a 15 percent increase in legal aid fees.The crippling inflation figures coupled with the energy crisis are fueled in part by backfiring sanctions set in place by western countries to “punish” Russia for its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. The sanctions caused significant supply chain disruption and prompted food and energy costs to soar worldwide.
https://sputniknews.com/20221110/nurses-who-voted-to-strike-over-pay-take-patients-leftover-food-to-survive-1103972473.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220730/most-widespread-strike-by-train-drivers-since-1996-to-disrupt-rail-traffic-in-britain-on-saturday-1097951345.html
heathrow airport
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091591403_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d51163f2ebdff1330fa4020aeaa116ce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk's largest and busiest airport facing strike, a period of major disruption to be triggered by industrial action, 350 ground handlers to strike, why are there air traffic disruptions, wave of industrial unrest, wages lagging behind inflation
uk's largest and busiest airport facing strike, a period of major disruption to be triggered by industrial action, 350 ground handlers to strike, why are there air traffic disruptions, wave of industrial unrest, wages lagging behind inflation

UK's Heathrow Airport Challenged by 'Major Disruption' As Pay Strike Looms

12:22 GMT 18.11.2022
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinPassengers queue to check in, at Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Passengers queue to check in, at Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2022
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Britain's nurses have been the latest to join industrial action embarked on by rail, postal and dockworkers as pay offers from employers deplorably fail to keep up with surging inflation while the bitter energy crisis grips Europe.
The UK's largest and busiest airport - London's Heathrow - is heading for a period of "major disruption" to be triggered by industrial action.
At least 350 ground handlers, responsible for services such as sorting and identifying baggage to transferring it to the right location, are geared up for a strike over wages starting Friday and to last three days, according to a press release issued by Britain's Unite union.
As staffers employed by aviation firm Menzies go ahead with the 72-hour strike, Britain's aviation hub was on course to witness "disruption, delays and flight cancellations leaving Heathrow Terminals 2, 3 and 4", the trade union's press release stated.
Air Canada, Lufthansa, Qantas, American Airlines, Swiss Air, TAP Air Portugal, Austrian Airlines, Egyptair, Aer Lingus and Finnair have been singled out as the most likely to suffer from the industrial action.
Air traffic disruptions linked with staff shortages and surging demand have been a menace at the Europe's busiest airport all summer, after travel picked up post the COVID-19 pandemic. The hub was even forced to install a daily passenger cap in July to tackle the situation. The cap was subsequently extended to October.
Boris Johnson, Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak speak to a nurse during a visit to the New Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Welwyn Garden City - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2022
World
British Nurses Who Voted to Strike Over Pay Take Patients' Leftover Food to Survive
10 November, 14:33 GMT
All across the UK, thousands of workers from a plethora of industries have been resorting to walk-outs or considering strike action, insisting that against the background of the cost of living crisis, current wages are miserably lagging behind inflation. In the 12 months to October 2022, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 11.1 percent - up from 10.1 percent in September 2022.
Earlier this month, tens of thousands of Britain's nurses voted for industrial action for the first time, demanding a pay rise of 5 percent above inflation after National Health Service (NHS) staff saw their salaries plummet by up to 20 percent in real terms over the past 10 years. Strikes are expected to begin before the end of this year, with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) vowing it will be carried out "legally and safely at all times".
A wave of industrial unrest inundated the UK this year, with industry staff involved ranging from rail to seaport and postal workers. Even barristers threatened to follow suit, and only rethought the move after accepting the Department of Justice's offer of a 15 percent increase in legal aid fees.
The crippling inflation figures coupled with the energy crisis are fueled in part by backfiring sanctions set in place by western countries to “punish” Russia for its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. The sanctions caused significant supply chain disruption and prompted food and energy costs to soar worldwide.
A Virgin train arrives at Euston station in London, on August 15, 2012 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2022
'Most Widespread Strike by Train Drivers Since 1996' to Disrupt Rail Traffic in Britain on Saturday
30 July, 06:00 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала