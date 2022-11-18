https://sputniknews.com/20221118/most-ridiculous-idea-ex-us-treasury-secretary-mnuchin-dismisses-g7-price-cap-on-russian-oil-1104409801.html

'Most Ridiculous Idea': Ex-US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Dismisses G7 Price Cap on Russian Oil

'Most Ridiculous Idea': Ex-US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Dismisses G7 Price Cap on Russian Oil

The Biden administration is pushing other nations to adopt an arbitrary price cap on Russian energy exports as its latest effort to undermine Moscow. However... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-18T18:46+0000

2022-11-18T18:46+0000

2022-11-18T18:46+0000

world

steve mnuchin

oil price

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107804/54/1078045490_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d1b85fc5a70f74b0b40da923917df6d9.jpg

The latest figure to speak out against the proposed price cap is former US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who said on Friday that the idea was “not only not feasible, I think it’s the most ridiculous idea I’ve ever heard.”However, Mnuchin, who under former US President Donald Trump managed the sanctions regimes imposed on nations from Venezuela to Iran, said they could have had “a big impact” on Moscow’s thinking if they had been imposed before the start of the special operation in Ukraine in February 2022.Mnuchin’s comments come after reports that the Group of Seven (G7) agreed on a price cap at an emergency meeting this week, called after a missile struck a Polish town on the Ukrainian border, killing two people. While initial reports suggested it could have been a Russian weapon, Warsaw and Washington both later said it was most likely an errant Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile.The US boycott has helped push up the price of oil and gas around the globe, which has had the opposite of its intended effect, buttressing Russian profits as Moscow shifts from Europe to new buyers in Asia instead of losing out on sales altogether. The price cap is seen as an attempt to undermine this new advantage and at the same time bring down prices worldwide, which are helping to drive record-high inflation.Choosing to ignore the price cap, however, brings its own price: potentially being cut off from Western resources.The G7 reportedly plans to have the price cap in operation on December 5, when the EU’s ban on Russian crude oil imports begins. The Brussels-based bloc will ban all other Russian oil products after February 5, 2023.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

steve mnuchin, oil price, russia