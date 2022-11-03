https://sputniknews.com/20221103/g7-nations-australia-agree-to-set-fixed-price-on-russian-oil-upon-concluding-cap-deal---reports-1103773506.html

G7 Nations, Australia Agree to Set Fixed Price on Russian Oil Upon Concluding Cap Deal - Reports

WASHINGTON, November 4 (Sputnik) - The member nations of the Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia have agreed to set a fixed instead of a floating price... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

world

g7

oil prices

russia

"The coalition has agreed the price cap will be a fixed price that will be reviewed regularly rather than a discount to an index," Reuters reported on Thursday. "This will increase market stability and simplify compliance to minimize the burden on market participants."In addition, the countries agreed to regularly review the fixed price and revise it as needed, the report cited a source as saying.In October, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen proposed a $60 price cap on a barrel of Russian oil. The White House was reviewing the terms of limiting Russian oil prices, planning to soften the conditions for applying restrictions, according to media reports.

