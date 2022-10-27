https://sputniknews.com/20221027/biden-team-reportedly-scaling-back-russia-oil-price-cap-amid-skeptic-investors--volatile-markets-1102747719.html

Biden Team Reportedly Scaling Back Russia Oil Price Cap Amid Skeptic Investors & Volatile Markets

The G7 group of nations has been working on a proposal to cap the price of Russian oil, hoping to throttle the country’s earnings from fuel exports as part of... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

The Joe Biden administration is reportedly mulling scaling back its original Russian oil price cap plan, which presupposed choking off Moscow’s revenues from crude exports.Washington and the European Union (EU) may have to settle for a more loosely enforced cap, in a higher price range than mulled originally, and with fewer participants on board, according to US media reports.The Group of Seven (G7) nations - the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada - and Australia may end up being the only ones agreeing to fully abide by the measure, as investors display growing scepticism and financial market players warn of risks it entails, sources were cited as saying. South Korea allegedly privately displayed willingness to go along with the price cap, with G7 officials hoping to win over countries like New Zealand and Norway. It was acknowledged that Russia’s behemoth trading partners - India and China – would reject the price cap measure, said the report.Challenging 'Mechanics" As part of the sanctions policy targeting Moscow over its special military operation in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports in March. Furthermore, at their summit in June, G7 members issued a communique stating that a Russia oil price cap scheme could be implemented through options such as allowing the country's seaborne crude oil and petroleum products to be shipped worldwide only if they are purchased at or below an agreed-upon price threshold. However, despite months of wrangling, G7 nations have yet to determine the price cap range.The G7 plan, spearheaded by Washington, originally envisaged a price cap in the range of $40 to $60 per barrel. However, now the higher end of that range is being mulled as more palatable, according to the cited insiders. The US shift on the Russian price cap reportedly comes as the “mechanics” of pushing through the measure are seen as increasingly challenging. While the price cap is expected to be announced in its final form before December 5, when EU sanctions are set to go into effect, officials involved in developing the price cap are reportedly concerned the measure could backfire – something that Russia has repeatedly warned of. There are fears that a price cap could generate ever more crude cost fluctuations.Against the backdrop of increasing prospects of a global economic recession, after spiking to more than $120 at the beginning of June, crude prices have come down to approximately $80 a barrel. Ahead of the November 8 midterms in the US, energy costs, particularly for oil and gasoline, have become an important factor determining who will secure control of Congress, with the Democratic POTUS resorting to a spate of moves to tame the spiraling prices. Besides a record release from US strategic oil reserves, Biden attempted to woo OPEC+ members to vote against a proposed production cut. The effort fell through, however, with the oil-producing cartel opting for a cut of 2 million barrels per day in early October in order to spur a recovery in crude prices. The Biden administration deplored the move as “shortsighted.”The World Bank has also warned that the G7-mulled cap on Russian oil was an “untested mechanism” that could have a plethora of spillover effects.In response to the reported shift on the price cap range, a spokeswoman for the White House’s National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, said in a statement:She added that it was the most effective way of ensuring that oil continues to flow into the market at lower prices.Russia has slammed the G7's decision to introduce a price cap on Russian oil as absurd, warning that Moscow would not deliver oil products to countries that support the decision. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored that the restrictive measure would “substantially destabilize” oil markets. Peskov pointed out that the West’s “anti-Russian measures had led to a very deep [energy] crisis” in Europe, forcing Europeans to buy liquefied natural gas from the US, and resulting in a situation where “American companies are getting richer, while European taxpayers are getting poorer.” Peskov reiterated Russia’s stance that the country’s oil not delivered to Europe would be supplied to those countries that “respect market conditions”.

