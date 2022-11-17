https://sputniknews.com/20221117/russia-hopes-apec-will-agree-on-joint-declaration-despite-disagreements-senior-diplomat-1104333513.html
Russia Hopes APEC Will Agree on Joint Declaration Despite Disagreements: Senior Diplomat
Russia Hopes APEC Will Agree on Joint Declaration Despite Disagreements: Senior Diplomat
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will be able to agree on a joint declaration at their summit in Thailand despite the rift in opinions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Thursday.
"The work is still ongoing. I would like to hope that the work will be completed this evening with a draft of a joint declaration. And we will be able to reach agreements," the diplomat said ahead of the two-day annual APEC summit, which will start in Bangkok on Friday.Pankin expressed his hope that a declaration would eventually be adopted, as almost half of the G20 countries were taking part in the APEC summit and it would be possible for them to agree on a joint document the way they had done at the G20 summit, which took place in Bali earlier in the week.In 2018, APEC countries failed to agree on a joint declaration at their summit in Papua New Guinea for the first time in the forum's history.APEC comprises 19 countries from the Asia-Pacific region as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong. States such as Australia, Indonesia, Canada, China, Mexico, Russia, the United States, South Korea and Japan are also G20 members.
Russia Hopes APEC Will Agree on Joint Declaration Despite Disagreements: Senior Diplomat
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will be able to agree on a joint declaration at their summit in Thailand despite the rift in opinions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Thursday.
"The work is still ongoing. I would like to hope that the work will be completed this evening with a draft of a joint declaration. And we will be able to reach agreements," the diplomat said ahead of the two-day annual APEC summit, which will start in Bangkok on Friday.
Pankin expressed his hope that a declaration would eventually be adopted, as almost half of the G20 countries were taking part in the APEC summit
and it would be possible for them to agree on a joint document the way they had done at the G20 summit, which took place in Bali earlier in the week.
In 2018, APEC countries failed to agree on a joint declaration at their summit in Papua New Guinea for the first time in the forum's history.
APEC comprises 19 countries from the Asia-Pacific region as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong. States such as Australia, Indonesia, Canada, China, Mexico, Russia, the United States, South Korea and Japan are also G20
members.