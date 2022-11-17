International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221117/russia-hopes-apec-will-agree-on-joint-declaration-despite-disagreements-senior-diplomat-1104333513.html
Russia Hopes APEC Will Agree on Joint Declaration Despite Disagreements: Senior Diplomat
Russia Hopes APEC Will Agree on Joint Declaration Despite Disagreements: Senior Diplomat
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will be able to agree on a joint declaration at their summit in... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-17T12:36+0000
2022-11-17T12:36+0000
russia
russia
apec
declaration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101320/29/1013202931_0:279:5356:3292_1920x0_80_0_0_dac45294788eeb2e6322d5711838a758.jpg
"The work is still ongoing. I would like to hope that the work will be completed this evening with a draft of a joint declaration. And we will be able to reach agreements," the diplomat said ahead of the two-day annual APEC summit, which will start in Bangkok on Friday.Pankin expressed his hope that a declaration would eventually be adopted, as almost half of the G20 countries were taking part in the APEC summit and it would be possible for them to agree on a joint document the way they had done at the G20 summit, which took place in Bali earlier in the week.In 2018, APEC countries failed to agree on a joint declaration at their summit in Papua New Guinea for the first time in the forum's history.APEC comprises 19 countries from the Asia-Pacific region as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong. States such as Australia, Indonesia, Canada, China, Mexico, Russia, the United States, South Korea and Japan are also G20 members.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101320/29/1013202931_298:0:5058:3570_1920x0_80_0_0_620e25f203238a4fa9b4eb40daab6f38.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, apec, declaration
russia, apec, declaration

Russia Hopes APEC Will Agree on Joint Declaration Despite Disagreements: Senior Diplomat

12:36 GMT 17.11.2022
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanAPEC logo, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Beijing, Nov. 6, 2014.
APEC logo, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Beijing, Nov. 6, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2022
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will be able to agree on a joint declaration at their summit in Thailand despite the rift in opinions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Thursday.
"The work is still ongoing. I would like to hope that the work will be completed this evening with a draft of a joint declaration. And we will be able to reach agreements," the diplomat said ahead of the two-day annual APEC summit, which will start in Bangkok on Friday.
Pankin expressed his hope that a declaration would eventually be adopted, as almost half of the G20 countries were taking part in the APEC summit and it would be possible for them to agree on a joint document the way they had done at the G20 summit, which took place in Bali earlier in the week.
In 2018, APEC countries failed to agree on a joint declaration at their summit in Papua New Guinea for the first time in the forum's history.
APEC comprises 19 countries from the Asia-Pacific region as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong. States such as Australia, Indonesia, Canada, China, Mexico, Russia, the United States, South Korea and Japan are also G20 members.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала