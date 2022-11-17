https://sputniknews.com/20221117/trump-announces-2024-run-missile-in-poland-g20-joint-statement-1104304639.html

Trump Announces 2024 Run, Missile in Poland, G20 Joint Statement

Trump Announces 2024 Run, Missile in Poland, G20 Joint Statement

Donald Trump begins his 2024 campaign, and the surprising failure of the G20 to produce a joint communique. 17.11.2022

Trump Announces 2024 Run, Missile in Poland, G20 Joint Statement Donald Trump begins his 2024 campaign, and the surprising failure of the G20 to produce a joint communique.

Sputnik Washington Bureau Chief Mindia Gavasheli joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss contention over Ukraine during the G20 summit in Bali, a sideline meeting between the leaders of the US and Turkey, and the missile debacle that interrupted discussions.Geopolitical consultant and former international security analyst Dr. David Oualaalou discusses NATO’s response to the missile incident in Poland, the increasing divisions within the EU and NATO, as well as events in Iran regarding the JCPOA collapse and ongoing demonstrations.Organizer, writer, and wilderness guide Max Wilbert discusses the purchase of forest land by Wall Street subsidiaries in order to sell carbon offsets, the concerns around profit-driven actions supporting climate justice, and the effects of the US-Mexico border wall on wildlife.Award-winning political cartoonist, columnist and author Ted Rall discusses the right-wing establishment cutting ties with Donald Trump at the onset of his 2024 campaign announcement, GOP leadership races and the weak electoral performance for Democrats in New York State.Sputnik correspondent Melik Abdul reports from West Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss Trump’s Mar-a-Lago announcement last night.Physician and professor of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco Dr. Monica Gandhi discusses the effects of re-infections through COVID, the efficacy of the mRNA vaccines, and the continued heightened fear around COVID in American society specifically.The Misfits also discuss Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest inflammatory claims on immigration, and the White House's plans to begin deporting Cuban immigrants.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

