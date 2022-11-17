International
Gujarat Bridge That Collapsed Killing 135 People 'Shouldn't Have Been Reopened,' Civic Body Admits
Gujarat Bridge That Collapsed Killing 135 People 'Shouldn't Have Been Reopened,' Civic Body Admits
The 150-year-old suspension bridge over the Machchu River in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on October 30, just five days after reopening, killing at least 135...
The Morbi Civic Authority in India's state of Gujarat has taken responsibility for the bridge collapse tragedy, Indian media reported on Thursday.In an affidavit submitted to the Gujarat High Court, the civic authority said: "The bridge shouldn't have been reopened."On Wednesday, the Gujarat High Court slammed the Morbi local council over a delay in filing a status report on the collapse of the British-era suspension bridge by Wednesday evening or face a penalty of INR 100,000 ($1,230).The bridge was closed for about seven months (March 8 to October 25) for renovation before reopening on October 26.The council gave the contract for the maintenance and operation of the bridge to the Oreva Group. Meanwhile, Gujarat police filed a case for a criminal case against the contractor and have arrested nine people so far.The high court has summoned the Morbi Municipal Corporation chief. The case will be heard on November 24.
Gujarat Bridge That Collapsed Killing 135 People 'Shouldn't Have Been Reopened,' Civic Body Admits

09:57 GMT 17.11.2022
Search and rescue work is going on as a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Search and rescue work is going on as a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2022
© AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
The 150-year-old suspension bridge over the Machchu River in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on October 30, just five days after reopening, killing at least 135 people.
The Morbi Civic Authority in India's state of Gujarat has taken responsibility for the bridge collapse tragedy, Indian media reported on Thursday.
In an affidavit submitted to the Gujarat High Court, the civic authority said: "The bridge shouldn't have been reopened."
On Wednesday, the Gujarat High Court slammed the Morbi local council over a delay in filing a status report on the collapse of the British-era suspension bridge by Wednesday evening or face a penalty of INR 100,000 ($1,230).
The bridge was closed for about seven months (March 8 to October 25) for renovation before reopening on October 26.
The council gave the contract for the maintenance and operation of the bridge to the Oreva Group. Meanwhile, Gujarat police filed a case for a criminal case against the contractor and have arrested nine people so far.
The high court has summoned the Morbi Municipal Corporation chief. The case will be heard on November 24.
