https://sputniknews.com/20221117/gujarat-bridge-that-collapsed-killing-135-people-shouldnt-have-been-reopened-civic-body-admits-1104322095.html
Gujarat Bridge That Collapsed Killing 135 People 'Shouldn't Have Been Reopened,' Civic Body Admits
Gujarat Bridge That Collapsed Killing 135 People 'Shouldn't Have Been Reopened,' Civic Body Admits
The 150-year-old suspension bridge over the Machchu River in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on October 30, just five days after reopening, killing at least 135... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-17T09:57+0000
2022-11-17T09:57+0000
2022-11-17T09:57+0000
india
gujarat
bridge collapse
bridge collapse
bridge collapse
bridge
bridge
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1f/1102859694_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c004541f940726616ec16925e9ccf798.jpg
The Morbi Civic Authority in India's state of Gujarat has taken responsibility for the bridge collapse tragedy, Indian media reported on Thursday.In an affidavit submitted to the Gujarat High Court, the civic authority said: "The bridge shouldn't have been reopened."On Wednesday, the Gujarat High Court slammed the Morbi local council over a delay in filing a status report on the collapse of the British-era suspension bridge by Wednesday evening or face a penalty of INR 100,000 ($1,230).The bridge was closed for about seven months (March 8 to October 25) for renovation before reopening on October 26.The council gave the contract for the maintenance and operation of the bridge to the Oreva Group. Meanwhile, Gujarat police filed a case for a criminal case against the contractor and have arrested nine people so far.The high court has summoned the Morbi Municipal Corporation chief. The case will be heard on November 24.
https://sputniknews.com/20221116/gujarat-bridge-tragedy-reply-by-evening-or-pay-fine-court-tells-local-council-1104285108.html
gujarat
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1f/1102859694_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f71189b08ba1e07065d3dadfd96b1dc5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
gujarat, morbi bridge, morbi bridge tragedy, gujarat morbi bridge, oreva group, bridge collapse in india, gujarat bridge collapse
gujarat, morbi bridge, morbi bridge tragedy, gujarat morbi bridge, oreva group, bridge collapse in india, gujarat bridge collapse
Gujarat Bridge That Collapsed Killing 135 People 'Shouldn't Have Been Reopened,' Civic Body Admits
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
The 150-year-old suspension bridge over the Machchu River in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on October 30, just five days after reopening, killing at least 135 people.
The Morbi Civic Authority in India's state of Gujarat has taken responsibility for the bridge collapse tragedy, Indian media reported on Thursday.
In an affidavit submitted to the Gujarat High Court, the civic authority said: "The bridge shouldn't have been reopened."
On Wednesday, the Gujarat High Court slammed the Morbi local council over a delay in filing a status report on the collapse of the British-era suspension bridge by Wednesday evening or face a penalty of INR 100,000 ($1,230).
The bridge was closed for about seven months (March 8 to October 25) for renovation before reopening on October 26.
The council gave the contract for the maintenance and operation of the bridge to the Oreva Group. Meanwhile, Gujarat police
filed a case for a criminal case against the contractor and have arrested nine people so far.
The high court has summoned the Morbi Municipal Corporation
chief. The case will be heard on November 24.