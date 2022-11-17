https://sputniknews.com/20221117/gujarat-bridge-that-collapsed-killing-135-people-shouldnt-have-been-reopened-civic-body-admits-1104322095.html

Gujarat Bridge That Collapsed Killing 135 People 'Shouldn't Have Been Reopened,' Civic Body Admits

Gujarat Bridge That Collapsed Killing 135 People 'Shouldn't Have Been Reopened,' Civic Body Admits

The 150-year-old suspension bridge over the Machchu River in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on October 30, just five days after reopening, killing at least 135... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-17T09:57+0000

2022-11-17T09:57+0000

2022-11-17T09:57+0000

india

gujarat

bridge collapse

bridge collapse

bridge collapse

bridge

bridge

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1f/1102859694_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c004541f940726616ec16925e9ccf798.jpg

The Morbi Civic Authority in India's state of Gujarat has taken responsibility for the bridge collapse tragedy, Indian media reported on Thursday.In an affidavit submitted to the Gujarat High Court, the civic authority said: "The bridge shouldn't have been reopened."On Wednesday, the Gujarat High Court slammed the Morbi local council over a delay in filing a status report on the collapse of the British-era suspension bridge by Wednesday evening or face a penalty of INR 100,000 ($1,230).The bridge was closed for about seven months (March 8 to October 25) for renovation before reopening on October 26.The council gave the contract for the maintenance and operation of the bridge to the Oreva Group. Meanwhile, Gujarat police filed a case for a criminal case against the contractor and have arrested nine people so far.The high court has summoned the Morbi Municipal Corporation chief. The case will be heard on November 24.

https://sputniknews.com/20221116/gujarat-bridge-tragedy-reply-by-evening-or-pay-fine-court-tells-local-council-1104285108.html

gujarat

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

gujarat, morbi bridge, morbi bridge tragedy, gujarat morbi bridge, oreva group, bridge collapse in india, gujarat bridge collapse