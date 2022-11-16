https://sputniknews.com/20221116/gujarat-bridge-tragedy-reply-by-evening-or-pay-fine-court-tells-local-council-1104285108.html

Gujarat Bridge Tragedy: Reply by Evening or Pay Fine, Court Tells Local Council

India’s Gujarat High Court once again slammed the Morbi local council on Wednesday over a delay in filing a status report on the collapse of the British-era suspension bridge.The court bench took on the Morbi bridge tragedy case on November 7.However, the lawyer representing the local civic body informed the court that the delay was due to the official in charge being on election duty."The notice should have been sent to the deputy collector, but it was served to the civic body instead, on November 9. Thus, the delay in appearing before this court," the lawyer claimed.The 150-year-old suspension bridge over the Machchu river in Morbi city collapsed on October 30. The bridge was a major tourist attraction and was reopened after being closed for seven months for renovation.A 15-year contract was given to Oreva Group to maintain and operate the bridge by the Morbi local council.Following the tragedy, Gujarat Police filed a case for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. A criminal case has also been registered against the private contractor.So far, nine people have been arrested, including two Oreva managers, two contractors hired by Oreva to restore the bridge, two ticketing clerks and three security guards.

