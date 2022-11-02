https://sputniknews.com/20221102/gujarat-bridge-was-rusty-indian-police-say-implying-tragedy-could-have-been-averted-1102939519.html

Gujarat Bridge Was Rusty, Indian Police Say, Implying Tragedy Could Have Been Averted

Gujarat Bridge Was Rusty, Indian Police Say, Implying Tragedy Could Have Been Averted

At least 135 people died after a suspension bridge in India’s state of Gujarat collapsed into a river on Sunday evening. On Tuesday, police appealed to a local... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-02T12:18+0000

2022-11-02T12:18+0000

2022-11-02T12:18+0000

india

gujarat

bridge collapse

bridge collapse

bridge collapse

bridge

bridge

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102944708_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4fda625649fdb348bb7ec2478383b393.jpg

The cable of the Morbi Bridge, which collapsed on Sunday, was rusty, which means the accident could have been averted, according to police investigating the incident.The colonial-era bridge collapsed just four days after it reopened to the public following seven months of renovation. State officials said that the private builder opened the bridge without receiving a fitness certificate or even informing them.“No documentation of what works and how it was done has been maintained. The material procured/used, if its quality was checked, remains to be probed,” Zala said.Prosecutors also told the court that the contractors simply replaced the wooden flooring of the bridge with aluminum sheets in what they called "renovation."“It is suspected that the bridge snapped due to [being] overweight since wooden flooring was replaced by aluminium sheet,” they said.In March, Morbi municipality, which manages the bridge, awarded a contract to the Oreva Group (Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt Ltd) for the bridge's maintenance for 15 years. Parekh is among the four accused in the case and is now in police custody until Saturday. Five more individuals, two ticket clerks, and three security guards were sent to judicial custody.

https://sputniknews.com/20221101/indias-pm-modi-visits-bridge-tragedy-site-meets-survivors-at-hospital-1102920251.html

gujarat

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

gujarat, bridge collapse, bridge collapse, bridge collapse, bridge, bridge