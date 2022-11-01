https://sputniknews.com/20221101/indias-pm-modi-visits-bridge-tragedy-site-meets-survivors-at-hospital-1102920251.html

India's PM Modi Visits Bridge Tragedy Site, Meets Survivors at Hospital

India's PM Modi Visits Bridge Tragedy Site, Meets Survivors at Hospital

At least 140 people died after a British-era suspension bridge in India’s Gujarat collapsed into the Machchhu River on Sunday evening. According to media... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-01T14:09+0000

2022-11-01T14:09+0000

2022-11-01T14:09+0000

india

gujarat

accident

tragedy

narendra modi

narendra modi

politics

domestic politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102923123_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e2579bd5056a839ba3c988a1677dbefd.jpg

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the city of Morbi, where a cable bridge collapsed on Sunday into the Machchhu River, killing at least 135 people, mostly women and children.The Indian PM was accompanied by Gujarat state chief Bhupendra Patel, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and the state’s BJP chief C.R. Paatil.On reaching the site where the tragedy occurred, Modi was briefed about the ongoing rescue operations by local officials and met the relief workers involved in the search and rescue operations.Modi also traveled to the local Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the survivors, who are undergoing treatment there, and visited the superintendent of police (SP) office in Morbi. Last but not least, he met family members of those who lost their lives in the incident.According to media reports quoting officials, Modi ordered a “detailed and extensive” inquiry to identify all aspects relating to the tragedy and instructed the authorities to stay in touch with the affected families and ensure all possible aid to them.State chief Bhupendra Patel also announced statewide mourning on November 2.Earlier, on Monday, while Prime Minister Modi was in the town of Kevadia in Gujarat to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, he expressed grief over the incident.

gujarat

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

gujarat, accident, tragedy, narendra modi, narendra modi, politics, domestic politics