India's PM Modi Visits Bridge Tragedy Site, Meets Survivors at Hospital
© AFP 2022 / SAJJAD HUSSAINMembers of India's Youth Congress take part in a candlelight march in New Delhi on October 31, 2022, to pay homage to the victims who died after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in India's Gujarat state.
At least 140 people died after a British-era suspension bridge in India’s Gujarat collapsed into the Machchhu River on Sunday evening. According to media reports, the bridge had been closed for the past two years and reopened after reconstruction on Wednesday. So far, nine people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the incident.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the city of Morbi, where a cable bridge collapsed on Sunday into the Machchhu River, killing at least 135 people, mostly women and children.
The Indian PM was accompanied by Gujarat state chief Bhupendra Patel, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and the state’s BJP chief C.R. Paatil.
On reaching the site where the tragedy occurred, Modi was briefed about the ongoing rescue operations by local officials and met the relief workers involved in the search and rescue operations.
PM Shri @narendramodi visits Morbi to take stock of situation at the site of bridge collapse. pic.twitter.com/xaBXCxaPTK— Jignesh Shah (@JigneshShah940) November 1, 2022
Modi also traveled to the local Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the survivors, who are undergoing treatment there, and visited the superintendent of police (SP) office in Morbi. Last but not least, he met family members of those who lost their lives in the incident.
© Photo : Twitter/@Sunilkumar4bjpPrime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Injured at Morbi Civil Hospital
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Injured at Morbi Civil Hospital
© Photo : Twitter/@Sunilkumar4bjp
PM Shri @narendramodi meets family members of the victims who lost their lives in the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/fkRHAMYSrU— Priti Harjivanbhai Patel (@pritihpatelbjp) November 1, 2022
According to media reports quoting officials, Modi ordered a “detailed and extensive” inquiry to identify all aspects relating to the tragedy and instructed the authorities to stay in touch with the affected families and ensure all possible aid to them.
State chief Bhupendra Patel also announced statewide mourning on November 2.
Earlier, on Monday, while Prime Minister Modi was in the town of Kevadia in Gujarat to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, he expressed grief over the incident.