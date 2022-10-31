International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221031/indian-police-arrest-9-people-over-deadly-bridge-collapse-1102881886.html
Indian Police Arrest 9 People Over Deadly Bridge Collapse
Indian Police Arrest 9 People Over Deadly Bridge Collapse
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Nine people have been arrested in India as part of the investigation into the collapse of a recently renovated bridge in Gujarat... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-31T16:06+0000
2022-10-31T16:06+0000
india
bridge collapse
gujarat
arrest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1f/1102859521_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05843aaf1fe4450db4cd81aed6ade4e0.jpg
The bridge, built over 140 years ago at the Machchhu dam in the city of Morbi, was closed for the past two years and reopened after reconstruction last Wednesday. More than 500 people, including children, were reportedly on the bridge when it snapped on Sunday. The collapse killed at least 132 and critically injured 19, while another two are still missing.Among those arrested are two managers, two contractors, three security guards and two ticket cashiers employed by Oreva Group, the company that renovated the colonial-era bridge, the police officer said.Oreva signed a contract with the authorities for the maintenance of the bridge, and was also responsible for its repair and ticket sales, Yadav added.Local media reported that the private company had reopened the bridge without due certification.
gujarat
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1f/1102859521_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c5cf80ad2b54f04d66146d228a3ad865.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bridge collapse, gujarat, arrest
bridge collapse, gujarat, arrest

Indian Police Arrest 9 People Over Deadly Bridge Collapse

16:06 GMT 31.10.2022
© AP Photo / Ajit SolankiRescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2022
© AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Nine people have been arrested in India as part of the investigation into the collapse of a recently renovated bridge in Gujarat, including managers of the maintenance company, local police said on Monday.
The bridge, built over 140 years ago at the Machchhu dam in the city of Morbi, was closed for the past two years and reopened after reconstruction last Wednesday. More than 500 people, including children, were reportedly on the bridge when it snapped on Sunday. The collapse killed at least 132 and critically injured 19, while another two are still missing.
"We have arrested nine people in connection with the tragedy of the collapse of the Morbi bridge," Inspector General Ashok Yadav said at a televised press conference.
Among those arrested are two managers, two contractors, three security guards and two ticket cashiers employed by Oreva Group, the company that renovated the colonial-era bridge, the police officer said.
Oreva signed a contract with the authorities for the maintenance of the bridge, and was also responsible for its repair and ticket sales, Yadav added.
Local media reported that the private company had reopened the bridge without due certification.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала