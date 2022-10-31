https://sputniknews.com/20221031/morbi-bridge-collapse-tragedy-in-indias-gujarat-1102862520.html

Morbi Bridge Collapse Tragedy in India's Gujarat

Morbi Bridge Collapse Tragedy in India's Gujarat

A cable bridge over the Machchhu River collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi district on Sunday, just five days after reconstruction was finished and it was reopened... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-31T09:03+0000

2022-10-31T09:03+0000

2022-10-31T09:03+0000

india

gujarat

bridge collapse

bridge

collapse

river

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1102862520.jpg?1667207016

According to CCTV footage of the bridge, it was crowded just before the accident, which led to dozens of people being trapped in the water following the collapse.The state government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 400,000 to the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the collapse.India’s PM Narendra Modi, who is visiting Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections, has tasked the local authorities with closely monitoring the situation and vowed that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

gujarat

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gujarat, bridge collapse, bridge, collapse, river, фото