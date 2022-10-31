International
Morbi Bridge Collapse Tragedy in India's Gujarat
Morbi Bridge Collapse Tragedy in India's Gujarat
A cable bridge over the Machchhu River collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi district on Sunday, just five days after reconstruction was finished and it was reopened... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International
According to CCTV footage of the bridge, it was crowded just before the accident, which led to dozens of people being trapped in the water following the collapse.The state government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 400,000 to the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the collapse.India’s PM Narendra Modi, who is visiting Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections, has tasked the local authorities with closely monitoring the situation and vowed that strict action will be taken against those responsible.
Morbi Bridge Collapse Tragedy in India's Gujarat

09:03 GMT 31.10.2022
A cable bridge over the Machchhu River collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi district on Sunday, just five days after reconstruction was finished and it was reopened for the public. According to the latest data available, the tragedy has claimed the lives of at least 141 people, mostly women and children; 177 have been rescued so far.
According to CCTV footage of the bridge, it was crowded just before the accident, which led to dozens of people being trapped in the water following the collapse.
The state government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 400,000 to the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the collapse.
India’s PM Narendra Modi, who is visiting Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections, has tasked the local authorities with closely monitoring the situation and vowed that strict action will be taken against those responsible.
Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. - At least 75 people were killed on October 30 in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)

Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. - At least 75 people were killed on October 30 in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP) - Sputnik International
1/9
Volunteers and health workers carry a victim after a cable bridge across the Machchu River collapsed in Morbi, a town in the Indian state Gujarat, on Monday, October 31, 2022. Dozens are dead and many are feared injured in the accident.

Volunteers and health workers carry a victim after a cable bridge across the Machchu River collapsed in Morbi, a town in the Indian state Gujarat, on Monday, October 31, 2022. Dozens are dead and many are feared injured in the accident. - Sputnik International
2/9
Relatives of a victim mourn after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi, a town in the Indian state Gujarat, Monday, October 31, 2022. Dozens are dead and many are feared injured in the accident.

Relatives of a victim mourn after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi, a town in the Indian state Gujarat, Monday, October 31, 2022. Dozens are dead and many are feared injured in the accident. - Sputnik International
3/9
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu River next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi, a town in the Indian state Gujarat, on Monday, October 31, 2022. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said.

Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu River next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi, a town in the Indian state Gujarat, on Monday, October 31, 2022. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. - Sputnik International
4/9
Search and rescue work is going on; a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, a town in the Indian state Gujarat, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said.

Search and rescue work is going on; a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, a town in the Indian state Gujarat, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. - Sputnik International
5/9
Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the Machchhu River collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. At least 75 people were killed on October 30 in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below.

Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the Machchhu River collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. At least 75 people were killed on October 30 in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below. - Sputnik International
6/9
Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the Machchhu River collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. At least 75 people were killed on October 30 in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below.

Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the Machchhu River collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. At least 75 people were killed on October 30 in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below. - Sputnik International
7/9
Workers remove a section of a suspension bridge (C) after the structure across the Machchhu River collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. - At least 75 people were killed on October 30 in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below.

Workers remove a section of a suspension bridge (C) after the structure across the Machchhu River collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. - At least 75 people were killed on October 30 in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below. - Sputnik International
8/9
Volunteers carry a recovered body to a waiting ambulance as Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the Machchhu River collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. At least 120 people were killed in India after a colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below, police said on October 31.

Volunteers carry a recovered body to a waiting ambulance as Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the Machchhu River collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. At least 120 people were killed in India after a colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below, police said on October 31. - Sputnik International
9/9
