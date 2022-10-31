Morbi Bridge Collapse Tragedy in India's Gujarat
Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. - At least 75 people were killed on October 30 in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)
Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. - At least 75 people were killed on October 30 in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)
Volunteers and health workers carry a victim after a cable bridge across the Machchu River collapsed in Morbi, a town in the Indian state Gujarat, on Monday, October 31, 2022. Dozens are dead and many are feared injured in the accident.
Volunteers and health workers carry a victim after a cable bridge across the Machchu River collapsed in Morbi, a town in the Indian state Gujarat, on Monday, October 31, 2022. Dozens are dead and many are feared injured in the accident.
Relatives of a victim mourn after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi, a town in the Indian state Gujarat, Monday, October 31, 2022. Dozens are dead and many are feared injured in the accident.
Relatives of a victim mourn after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi, a town in the Indian state Gujarat, Monday, October 31, 2022. Dozens are dead and many are feared injured in the accident.
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu River next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi, a town in the Indian state Gujarat, on Monday, October 31, 2022. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said.
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu River next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi, a town in the Indian state Gujarat, on Monday, October 31, 2022. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said.
Search and rescue work is going on; a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, a town in the Indian state Gujarat, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said.
Search and rescue work is going on; a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, a town in the Indian state Gujarat, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said.
Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the Machchhu River collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. At least 75 people were killed on October 30 in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below.
Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the Machchhu River collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. At least 75 people were killed on October 30 in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below.
Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the Machchhu River collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. At least 75 people were killed on October 30 in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below.
Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the Machchhu River collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. At least 75 people were killed on October 30 in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below.
Workers remove a section of a suspension bridge (C) after the structure across the Machchhu River collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. - At least 75 people were killed on October 30 in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below.
Workers remove a section of a suspension bridge (C) after the structure across the Machchhu River collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. - At least 75 people were killed on October 30 in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below.
Volunteers carry a recovered body to a waiting ambulance as Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the Machchhu River collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. At least 120 people were killed in India after a colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below, police said on October 31.
Volunteers carry a recovered body to a waiting ambulance as Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the Machchhu River collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022. At least 120 people were killed in India after a colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below, police said on October 31.