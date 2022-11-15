https://sputniknews.com/20221115/high-court-in-indias-gujarat-quizzes-local-council-over-bridge-tragedy-1104227698.html

High Court in India's Gujarat Quizzes Local Council Over Bridge Tragedy

High Court in India's Gujarat Quizzes Local Council Over Bridge Tragedy

The Gujarat High Court issued summons to local authorities last week after taking on the Morbi bridge collapse case. The October tragedy claimed the lives of... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

ndia’s Gujarat High Court demanded direct and detailed answers from the Morbi local council on Tuesday concerning the reopening of the British-era suspension bridge which collapsed in October.Specifically, the court sought information about whether the fitness of the British-era suspension bridge was certified as part of maintenance work before its reopening, and if so, who was responsible for it.The Morbi council had previously granted a 15-year contract to Oreva Group to maintain the 150-year-old bridge. To date, nine people, including two Oreva managers, two contractors hired by Oreva to restore the bridge, two ticketing clerks and three security guards, have been arrested for culpable homicide.“Why was the tender for the repair work of a public bridge not [publicly] floated? Why weren't bids invited?” Chief Justice Aravind Kumar asked at the hearing.The court also directed the Morbi district judge to appoint an overseer to the local council’s summons and noted that some clarifications were needed about the maintenance contract despite an affidavit being issued.After the bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh J. Shashtri took on the case on November 7, it sent a summons to six government departments – the chief secretary, state home department, urban development department, Morbi local council, Morbi district collector and the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) – in order to seek a status report.So far, nine persons – two managers of the Oreva Group, two contractors engaged by Oreva to restore the bridge, two ticketing clerks and three security guards – have been arrested for culpable homicide (not amounting to murder) apart from other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

