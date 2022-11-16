International
US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated to Be Next Speaker
US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated to Be Next Speaker
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been nominated to be speaker in the next term of Congress given that... 16.11.2022, Sputnik International
US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated to Be Next Speaker

04:47 GMT 16.11.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been nominated to be speaker in the next term of Congress given that Republicans are projected to hold the majority in the lower congressional chamber, House Republicans announced on Tuesday.
"House Republicans have elected Kevin McCarthy as our nominee for speaker for the 118th Congress," House Republicans said via Twitter.
McCarthy clinched the nomination without issue, with the move coming down to a 188-31 vote in his favor during an internal conference meeting. The lawmaker ultimately faced a las-minute challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ).
The Tuesday vote marked just the first step for the Republican, who must win a majority in a public vote on the House vote once the new Congress is brought in. With a fully sworn-in chamber, he would need at minimum 218 votes to secure the majority leader job.
Moreover, House Republicans nominated current House Minority Whip Steve Scalise to be the House Majority Leader in the next Congress.
McCarthy vowed ahead of the midterm election to cease writing "blank checks" to Kiev if Republicans get the majority.
McCarthy last failed to gain the top seat in 2015.
