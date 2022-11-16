https://sputniknews.com/20221116/us-house-minority-leader-kevin-mccarthy-nominated-to-be-next-speaker-1104269604.html

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated to Be Next Speaker

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated to Be Next Speaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been nominated to be speaker in the next term of Congress given that... 16.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-16T04:47+0000

2022-11-16T04:47+0000

2022-11-16T04:45+0000

americas

kevin mccarthy

house speaker

vote

republican

us house of representatives

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094970998_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_88021aafdf13c043e7a7ff538c816873.jpg

"House Republicans have elected Kevin McCarthy as our nominee for speaker for the 118th Congress," House Republicans said via Twitter.McCarthy clinched the nomination without issue, with the move coming down to a 188-31 vote in his favor during an internal conference meeting. The lawmaker ultimately faced a las-minute challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ).The Tuesday vote marked just the first step for the Republican, who must win a majority in a public vote on the House vote once the new Congress is brought in. With a fully sworn-in chamber, he would need at minimum 218 votes to secure the majority leader job.Moreover, House Republicans nominated current House Minority Whip Steve Scalise to be the House Majority Leader in the next Congress.McCarthy vowed ahead of the midterm election to cease writing "blank checks" to Kiev if Republicans get the majority.McCarthy last failed to gain the top seat in 2015.

https://sputniknews.com/20220822/liz-cheney-claims-kevin-mccarthy-too-unfaithful-to-serve-as-house-speaker-1099835668.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kevin mccarthy, house speaker, vote, republican, us house of representatives, us