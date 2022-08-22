International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220822/liz-cheney-claims-kevin-mccarthy-too-unfaithful-to-serve-as-house-speaker-1099835668.html
Liz Cheney Claims Kevin McCarthy Too ‘Unfaithful’ to Serve as House Speaker
Liz Cheney Claims Kevin McCarthy Too ‘Unfaithful’ to Serve as House Speaker
With no apparent sense of irony, the lame-duck Wyoming congresswoman accused House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of being too “unfaithful” to deserve the job... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-22T00:43+0000
2022-08-22T00:41+0000
americas
liz cheney
kevin mccarthy
house speaker
us house of representatives
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083287667_0:0:3182:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_ae97e88445ed99d5d87c398e8708cda9.jpg
Defeated House Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has surprised no one by coming out against the position of speaker of the House of Representatives going to conservative House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).“He’s been completely unfaithful to the Constitution, and demonstrated a total lack of understanding of the significance and the importance of the role of speaker,” Cheney told audiences of ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.A number of conservative social media users have reacted with scorn, framing Cheney as the one who’d been unfaithful to the constitution in this situation.A day before her primary election loss, McCarthy predicted Cheney would lose, and that he would retain his seat: “We’ll win the majority and I’ll be speaker,” he insisted.The latest forecast from FiveThirtyEight gives Republicans a 78% chance of retaking the House in November. If they do so, McCarthy is slated to take the top position from Pelosi.It’s unclear what Democrats’ plan of action would be if they’re able to maintain control of the House. To retain her speakership in 2018, Pelosi pledged to step down as speaker in 2022, as part of negotiations with a number of holdouts in the party.Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), one of the leading contenders in the search for Pelosi’s replacement, has remained tightlipped about his interest in taking over for her. “The speaker has been truly the most impressive and credible and productive speaker in our history,” Schiff recently declared before CNN audiences. “So I hope that she will stay.”But “if she makes the decision not to stay, right now, all I’m focused on is making sure that we are successful in this midterm, that we have a majority to pick the next Speaker," he noted.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083287667_231:0:2962:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_356f34d468c26b200e811b0d71e823f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
liz cheney, kevin mccarthy, house speaker, us house of representatives
liz cheney, kevin mccarthy, house speaker, us house of representatives

Liz Cheney Claims Kevin McCarthy Too ‘Unfaithful’ to Serve as House Speaker

00:43 GMT 22.08.2022
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., takes questions at a news conference prior to meeting with police officers injured in the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., takes questions at a news conference prior to meeting with police officers injured in the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2022
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
International
India
Wyatt Reed
All materials
With no apparent sense of irony, the lame-duck Wyoming congresswoman accused House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of being too “unfaithful” to deserve the job currently held by Speaker Nancy Pelosi – just two years after leading the small GOP caucus that pushed to impeach former President Donald Trump.
Defeated House Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has surprised no one by coming out against the position of speaker of the House of Representatives going to conservative House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).
“He’s been completely unfaithful to the Constitution, and demonstrated a total lack of understanding of the significance and the importance of the role of speaker,” Cheney told audiences of ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.
“So I don’t believe he should be speaker of the House.”
A number of conservative social media users have reacted with scorn, framing Cheney as the one who’d been unfaithful to the constitution in this situation.
A day before her primary election loss, McCarthy predicted Cheney would lose, and that he would retain his seat: “We’ll win the majority and I’ll be speaker,” he insisted.
The latest forecast from FiveThirtyEight gives Republicans a 78% chance of retaking the House in November. If they do so, McCarthy is slated to take the top position from Pelosi.
It’s unclear what Democrats’ plan of action would be if they’re able to maintain control of the House. To retain her speakership in 2018, Pelosi pledged to step down as speaker in 2022, as part of negotiations with a number of holdouts in the party.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), one of the leading contenders in the search for Pelosi’s replacement, has remained tightlipped about his interest in taking over for her. “The speaker has been truly the most impressive and credible and productive speaker in our history,” Schiff recently declared before CNN audiences. “So I hope that she will stay.”
But “if she makes the decision not to stay, right now, all I’m focused on is making sure that we are successful in this midterm, that we have a majority to pick the next Speaker," he noted.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала