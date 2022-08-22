Liz Cheney Claims Kevin McCarthy Too ‘Unfaithful’ to Serve as House Speaker
With no apparent sense of irony, the lame-duck Wyoming congresswoman accused House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of being too “unfaithful” to deserve the job currently held by Speaker Nancy Pelosi – just two years after leading the small GOP caucus that pushed to impeach former President Donald Trump.
Defeated House Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has surprised no one by coming out against the position of speaker of the House of Representatives going to conservative House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).
“He’s been completely unfaithful to the Constitution, and demonstrated a total lack of understanding of the significance and the importance of the role of speaker,” Cheney told audiences of ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.
“So I don’t believe he should be speaker of the House.”
A number of conservative social media users have reacted with scorn, framing Cheney as the one who’d been unfaithful to the constitution in this situation.
Pot and Kettle comes to mind. For #Loser #Piggy Cheney to talk about ANYONE "being completely unfaithful to the Constitution" IS BLOODY LAUGHABLE. https://t.co/AY0nChLv2p— ❌ LeonidasOfSparta ❌ 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@Skylark57) August 21, 2022
A day before her primary election loss, McCarthy predicted Cheney would lose, and that he would retain his seat: “We’ll win the majority and I’ll be speaker,” he insisted.
The latest forecast from FiveThirtyEight gives Republicans a 78% chance of retaking the House in November. If they do so, McCarthy is slated to take the top position from Pelosi.
It’s unclear what Democrats’ plan of action would be if they’re able to maintain control of the House. To retain her speakership in 2018, Pelosi pledged to step down as speaker in 2022, as part of negotiations with a number of holdouts in the party.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), one of the leading contenders in the search for Pelosi’s replacement, has remained tightlipped about his interest in taking over for her. “The speaker has been truly the most impressive and credible and productive speaker in our history,” Schiff recently declared before CNN audiences. “So I hope that she will stay.”
But “if she makes the decision not to stay, right now, all I’m focused on is making sure that we are successful in this midterm, that we have a majority to pick the next Speaker," he noted.