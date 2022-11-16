https://sputniknews.com/20221116/let-it-become-a-global-village-zimbabwean-minister-calls-for-multipolar-world-1104276364.html

‘Let It Become a Global Village’: Zimbabwean Minister Calls for Multipolar World

In an interview with Sputnik, Zimbabwe's Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, said she favors the emergence of a multipolar world system.Several Companies Set Up in ZimbabweThe cabinet minister stressed that Zimbabawe, being "everyone's friend", has "worked hard to get where [it is]", and is very grateful to the "progressive nations that have supported it", including Russia and China.Fight for IndependenceHowever, the minister recalled that relations between Europe and Africa were one-sided and that she herself was fighting for the independence of Zimbabwe."Before independence, before 1980, a black person in my country did not have the right to vote, was not considered a full human being (...). I was a 15-year-old girl when I went out to fight. We are the generation that fought for the liberation of our country. What we fought for was peace," she concluded.

