‘Let It Become a Global Village’: Zimbabwean Minister Calls for Multipolar World
In an interview with Sputnik, Zimbabwe's Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, said she favors the emergence of a multipolar world system.Several Companies Set Up in ZimbabweThe cabinet minister stressed that Zimbabawe, being "everyone's friend", has "worked hard to get where [it is]", and is very grateful to the "progressive nations that have supported it", including Russia and China.Fight for IndependenceHowever, the minister recalled that relations between Europe and Africa were one-sided and that she herself was fighting for the independence of Zimbabwe."Before independence, before 1980, a black person in my country did not have the right to vote, was not considered a full human being (...). I was a 15-year-old girl when I went out to fight. We are the generation that fought for the liberation of our country. What we fought for was peace," she concluded.
Zimbabwe strives for a multipolar world with peace and stability, an essential condition for economic development, the Zimbabwean minister of information, media, and telecommunications told Sputnik.
In an interview with Sputnik, Zimbabwe's Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, said she favors the emergence of a multipolar world system.
"We want a peaceful world. We want the world to become
a global village. When there is peace and stability, it is a recipe for economic development. We always strive for a peaceful world where people respect each other. Tolerance is a very important ingredient for peace," Ms. Mutsvangwa, who is participating in the Global Media Congress being held on November 15-17 in Abu Dhabi, said.
Several Companies Set Up in Zimbabwe
The cabinet minister stressed that Zimbabawe, being "everyone's friend", has "worked hard to get where [it is]", and is very grateful to the "progressive nations that have supported it", including Russia and China.
"We are starting to see a lot of companies coming back, for example, the British, the former colonizers (...). There is a reconciliation in my country. We don't keep saying 'this is our enemy and we don't deal with them'. Those were the days, they are over and we have to move
forward," Monica Mutsvangwa said.
Fight for Independence
However, the minister recalled that relations between Europe and Africa were one-sided and that she herself was fighting for the independence of Zimbabwe.
"Before independence, before 1980, a black person in my country did not have the right to vote, was not considered
a full human being (...). I was a 15-year-old girl when I went out to fight. We are the generation that fought for the liberation of our country. What we fought for was peace," she concluded.