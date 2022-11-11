https://sputniknews.com/20221111/malawi-president-reparations-for-environmental-damages-from-developed-nations-not-charity-1104014893.html

Malawi President: Reparations for Environmental Damages From Developed Nations 'Not Charity'

Malawi President: Reparations for Environmental Damages From Developed Nations 'Not Charity'

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera accused rich countries of unwillingness to pay for the climate damage they cause.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera criticized the rich world for ignoring its climate change responsibility, underscoring that developed countries are unwilling to compensate the damage caused by global warming and effects suffered by those that are the least to blame for it.He also recalled promises of help, previously made by the developed world, that did not come to fruition.Developed countries have been long accused of an unjust approach toward climate issues by African leaders. At the 2022 UN Climate Change conference, some of the industrialised countries agreed to work on the initiative of providing "loss and damage" refunds to those most afflicted by global warming effects.According to the United Nations Environment Programme, while contributing just two or three percent to global carbon gas emissions, African countries suffer disproportionally from the impacts of climate change, such as droughts, floods, and famine.

