Pakistan's Supreme Court Serves Notice to Imran Khan in Contempt Case from Election Commission

The notice comes amid increasingly fractious relations between Khan and the Election Commission: the former PM threatened to sue the commission’s chief... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-15

world

pakistan

imran khan

contempt

contempt of court

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday served notices to former prime minister Imran Khan, as well as his party colleagues Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar, in a contempt case moved by Pakistan's federal electoral watchdog.The Election Commission of Pakistan previously asked the top federal court to transfer and clubbing of the six contempt cases against leaders from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in different courts to a single court.Sajeel Sheryar Swati, the lawyer for the Election Commission, told a three-judge bench that federal law accords the electoral watchdog with the same power as the high court in invoking contempt charges when it may deem fit, as per reports.Swati also said that the Election Commission has made similar prayers demanding clubbing and the transfer of all the contempt cases to a single court at the relevant high courts.The cricketer-turned-politician has been critical of the Election Commission during his public meetings following his ouster in April and has alleged that its chief Raja has been working at the behest of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.The Election Commission last month disqualified Khan from holding his federal National Assembly hometown seat of Mianwali on alleged corruption charges related to protocol surrounding gifts from foreign dignitaries. The decision was successfully challenged by Khan in the Islamabad High Court, which ordered a stay on holding a fresh election from the same constituency.

