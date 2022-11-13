International
Biden Accepts Resignation of US Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus
Biden Accepts Resignation of US Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus has officially resigned, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said... 13.11.2022
"The President has accepted the resignation of Christopher Magnus, the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. President [Joe] Biden appreciates Commissioner Magnus’ nearly forty years of service and the contributions he made to police reform during his tenure as police chief in three U.S. cities. The President thanks Mr. Magnus for his service at CBP and wishes him well," Jean-Pierre said on Saturday.Earlier on Friday, American newspaper reported that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had given Magnus a choice to step down or be fired for his alleged poor performance.As per the report, Magnus, who was confirmed as Customs and Border Protection commissioner in December 2021 after being nominated to that position by Biden, said that he refused to voluntarily resign and defended his record, including internal reforms, border security and pursuit policies.In his turn, Mayorkas pointed out that he would recommend to President Joe Biden that Magnus be replaced by John Tien, the second in command at the Department of Homeland Security, while Magnus should resign or be fired.Well over two million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border in the fiscal year 2022, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. Some organizations like the Federation for American Immigration Reform have claimed that the number of illegal immigrants that entered the country exceeds five million. The influx has severely strained local, state, and federal resources, especially on the southern US border.
Biden Accepts Resignation of US Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus

05:25 GMT 13.11.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus has officially resigned, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
"The President has accepted the resignation of Christopher Magnus, the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. President [Joe] Biden appreciates Commissioner Magnus’ nearly forty years of service and the contributions he made to police reform during his tenure as police chief in three U.S. cities. The President thanks Mr. Magnus for his service at CBP and wishes him well," Jean-Pierre said on Saturday.
Earlier on Friday, American newspaper reported that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had given Magnus a choice to step down or be fired for his alleged poor performance.
A border patrol agent talks to a group of migrants before processing them after they crossed the US-Mexico border on November 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2022
Americas
Biden’s Top US Border Chief Reportedly Told to Quit After 'Deadliest' Year of Raging Migrant Crisis
Yesterday, 14:14 GMT
As per the report, Magnus, who was confirmed as Customs and Border Protection commissioner in December 2021 after being nominated to that position by Biden, said that he refused to voluntarily resign and defended his record, including internal reforms, border security and pursuit policies.
In his turn, Mayorkas pointed out that he would recommend to President Joe Biden that Magnus be replaced by John Tien, the second in command at the Department of Homeland Security, while Magnus should resign or be fired.
Well over two million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border in the fiscal year 2022, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. Some organizations like the Federation for American Immigration Reform have claimed that the number of illegal immigrants that entered the country exceeds five million. The influx has severely strained local, state, and federal resources, especially on the southern US border.
