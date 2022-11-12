Biden’s Top US Border Chief Reportedly Told to Quit Amid 'Deadliest' Year of Raging Migrant Crisis

International
President Joe Biden’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner, Chris Magnus, has reportedly been told to quit amid the overwhelming influx of migrants at the southern border.After Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Magnus that he should resign voluntarily or expect to be fired, the CBP boss allegedly refused to comply, sources were cited by media outlets as saying.As the scandal intensified, several CBP executive assistant commissioners supposedly raised a hue and cry, saying they would quit unless Magnus left. The stalwart border chief’s duties and responsibilities have since been delegated to his deputy secretary, John Tien, with deputy CBP commissioner Troy Miller in charge of the daily operations, according to reports.'Backlog of Bodies'The chaos within the agency is believed to reflect the degree of internal friction within the Biden administration's ranks, as the festering US border crisis remains unresolved. Unauthorized migration at the southern border has soared to new highs this year, with overwhelmed immigration enforcement agents struggling to stanch the flow of illegal arrivals. Furthermore, the 2022 fiscal year has also been a highly deadly one, with makeshift mortuaries in a Texas town along the southern border described as facing a “backlog of bodies.” Over 800 migrants are believed to have died under diverse circumstances while trying to sneak into the US. Over 1.7 million migrant encounters were registered in Fiscal Year 2021, and more than two million in FY 2022, showed figures released in September. Reports citing the country’s Border Patrol say the US-Mexico border witnessed three times the number of migrant encounters under Biden than it experienced under his predecessor, Donald Trump.From the outset, Joe Biden was adamant about undoing many of his predecessor Donald Trump's immigration policies, purportedly to offer increased protection and care for asylum seekers and migrants. However, the dismal result of his approach turned the US-Mexico border into a festering crisis. Republicans have blamed Joe Biden for the border chaos, and denounced the current administration’s “open border policies,” along with the scrapping of a number of the restrictive measures against illegal migrants that were in place before. Despite a dogged insistance that he would undo "everything former President Donald Trump had done" regarding immigration, Biden has been forced to reinstate the 45th president's Remain In Mexico program. He also upheld a policy known as Title 42, used during the pandemic to preemptively remove migrants found at the border after a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the administration from ditching the COVID-19 era health order.
https://sputniknews.com/20221103/lawmaker-concerned-biden-fails-to-secure-us-border-but-sends-billions-to-ukraine-1103647133.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220923/staggering-death-toll-expected-at-us-mexico-border-as-biden-immigration-policies-blamed-for-crisis-1101134760.html
Biden’s Top US Border Chief Reportedly Told to Quit Amid 'Deadliest' Year of Raging Migrant Crisis

14:14 GMT 12.11.2022
© GUILLERMO ARIASA border patrol agent talks to a group of migrants before processing them after they crossed the US-Mexico border on November 11, 2022.
A border patrol agent talks to a group of migrants before processing them after they crossed the US-Mexico border on November 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2022
© GUILLERMO ARIAS
As the boundary between the US and Mexico witnessed a record influx of illegal asylum-seekers throughout the 2022 fiscal year, with harrowing statistics of deaths among those attempting the unauthorized crossings, Republicans had lambasted President Joe Biden’s failure to resolve the migrant crisis.
President Joe Biden’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner, Chris Magnus, has reportedly been told to quit amid the overwhelming influx of migrants at the southern border.
After Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Magnus that he should resign voluntarily or expect to be fired, the CBP boss allegedly refused to comply, sources were cited by media outlets as saying.
As the scandal intensified, several CBP executive assistant commissioners supposedly raised a hue and cry, saying they would quit unless Magnus left. The stalwart border chief’s duties and responsibilities have since been delegated to his deputy secretary, John Tien, with deputy CBP commissioner Troy Miller in charge of the daily operations, according to reports.

'Backlog of Bodies'

The chaos within the agency is believed to reflect the degree of internal friction within the Biden administration's ranks, as the festering US border crisis remains unresolved. Unauthorized migration at the southern border has soared to new highs this year, with overwhelmed immigration enforcement agents struggling to stanch the flow of illegal arrivals. Furthermore, the 2022 fiscal year has also been a highly deadly one, with makeshift mortuaries in a Texas town along the southern border described as facing a “backlog of bodies.” Over 800 migrants are believed to have died under diverse circumstances while trying to sneak into the US.
Over 1.7 million migrant encounters were registered in Fiscal Year 2021, and more than two million in FY 2022, showed figures released in September. Reports citing the country’s Border Patrol say the US-Mexico border witnessed three times the number of migrant encounters under Biden than it experienced under his predecessor, Donald Trump.
From the outset, Joe Biden was adamant about undoing many of his predecessor Donald Trump's immigration policies, purportedly to offer increased protection and care for asylum seekers and migrants. However, the dismal result of his approach turned the US-Mexico border into a festering crisis.
Republicans have blamed Joe Biden for the border chaos, and denounced the current administration’s “open border policies,” along with the scrapping of a number of the restrictive measures against illegal migrants that were in place before. Despite a dogged insistance that he would undo "everything former President Donald Trump had done" regarding immigration, Biden has been forced to reinstate the 45th president's Remain In Mexico program. He also upheld a policy known as Title 42, used during the pandemic to preemptively remove migrants found at the border after a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the administration from ditching the COVID-19 era health order.
