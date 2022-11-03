https://sputniknews.com/20221103/lawmaker-concerned-biden-fails-to-secure-us-border-but-sends-billions-to-ukraine-1103647133.html
10:36 GMT 03.11.2022 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 03.11.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Paul Gosar's spokesperson Anthony Foti told Sputnik that the congressman disapproves of the US government being unable to provide funding to better secure the US southern border during record-high illegal migration but willing to provide Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in assistance.
Gosar recently invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to his home state of Arizona for peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
"Americans are told that there was not enough money to build a wall along their own border, but suddenly $50 billion is magically available to defend Ukraine’s border," Foti said. "Congressman Gosar believes that putting Americans first is the best policy."
US lawmakers reportedly want to try to approve an additional $50 billion assistance package for Ukraine before the end of the year following the US midterm elections on November 8.
As per Paul Gosar's spokesperson, the congressman believes that the United States should not meddle in the Ukraine conflict, adding that issue over the boundaries between Russia and Ukraine should not be Washington's concern.
"Congressmen Gosar has been adamant since the beginning of the conflict that the US has no role in this matter," Foti said. "The boundaries between Ukraine and Russia are not a matter of US concern, particularly when our own Southern border is open, unprotected and over 5 million illegal aliens have crossed in 20 months, along with enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the US."
Paul Gosar also thinks that while talks can end any political dispute, the UN has been noticeably silent with respect to the Ukraine crisis, his spokesman told Sputnik.
"The purpose of the [invitation] letter, and the request, is to prevent further loss of life and property in both countries," Foti said when asked about the congressman's idea to host the US and Russian leaders to end the conflict. "Almost every political dispute can be negotiated without resort to war. The UN was created to avoid another world war, and it has been conspicuously silent."
Gosar, who recently invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his home state of Arizona for peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, have not received any response from Russia or Ukraine so far.
"No response to the letter has yet been received," Foti said. "It was acknowledged in the letter that it was a long shot, but Congressman Gosar felt that the need for deescalation was too important not to take this step."