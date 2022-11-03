International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221103/lawmaker-concerned-biden-fails-to-secure-us-border-but-sends-billions-to-ukraine-1103647133.html
Lawmaker Concerned Biden Fails to Secure US Border But Sends Billions to Ukraine
Lawmaker Concerned Biden Fails to Secure US Border But Sends Billions to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Paul Gosar's spokesperson Anthony Foti told Sputnik that the congressman disapproves of the US government being unable to... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-03T10:36+0000
2022-11-03T10:47+0000
americas
us
joe biden
russia
ukraine
migration crisis
illegal migration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103645498_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_baa75b786e03bcf28007af86b79236d7.jpg
Gosar recently invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to his home state of Arizona for peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.US lawmakers reportedly want to try to approve an additional $50 billion assistance package for Ukraine before the end of the year following the US midterm elections on November 8.As per Paul Gosar's spokesperson, the congressman believes that the United States should not meddle in the Ukraine conflict, adding that issue over the boundaries between Russia and Ukraine should not be Washington's concern."Congressmen Gosar has been adamant since the beginning of the conflict that the US has no role in this matter," Foti said. "The boundaries between Ukraine and Russia are not a matter of US concern, particularly when our own Southern border is open, unprotected and over 5 million illegal aliens have crossed in 20 months, along with enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the US."Paul Gosar also thinks that while talks can end any political dispute, the UN has been noticeably silent with respect to the Ukraine crisis, his spokesman told Sputnik.Gosar, who recently invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his home state of Arizona for peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, have not received any response from Russia or Ukraine so far."No response to the letter has yet been received," Foti said. "It was acknowledged in the letter that it was a long shot, but Congressman Gosar felt that the need for deescalation was too important not to take this step."
https://sputniknews.com/20221031/arizona-gov-accused-of-trespassing-over-anti-migrant-shipping-container-wall-along-us-border-1102862945.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221026/ukraine-has-been-turned-into-tool-of-us-foreign-policy-has-practically-lost-its-sovereignty-putin-1102709292.html
americas
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103645498_121:0:2852:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7645679b46be51bcccdfd8b156a6a8b8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian operation in ukraine, us border crisis, illegal migration, us military aid to ukraine
russian operation in ukraine, us border crisis, illegal migration, us military aid to ukraine

Lawmaker Concerned Biden Fails to Secure US Border But Sends Billions to Ukraine

10:36 GMT 03.11.2022 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 03.11.2022)
© AP Photo / Gregory BullMigrants wait along a border wall Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
Migrants wait along a border wall Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2022
© AP Photo / Gregory Bull
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Paul Gosar's spokesperson Anthony Foti told Sputnik that the congressman disapproves of the US government being unable to provide funding to better secure the US southern border during record-high illegal migration but willing to provide Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in assistance.
Gosar recently invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to his home state of Arizona for peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
"Americans are told that there was not enough money to build a wall along their own border, but suddenly $50 billion is magically available to defend Ukraine’s border," Foti said. "Congressman Gosar believes that putting Americans first is the best policy."
US lawmakers reportedly want to try to approve an additional $50 billion assistance package for Ukraine before the end of the year following the US midterm elections on November 8.
A young migrant from Cuba looks on as her parents prepare documents to show the border patrol agent after they crossed the US-Mexico border and turned themselves to authorities on May 13, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2022
Americas
Arizona Gov. Accused of Trespassing Over Anti-Migrant Shipping Container 'Wall' Along US Border
31 October, 08:58 GMT
As per Paul Gosar's spokesperson, the congressman believes that the United States should not meddle in the Ukraine conflict, adding that issue over the boundaries between Russia and Ukraine should not be Washington's concern.
"Congressmen Gosar has been adamant since the beginning of the conflict that the US has no role in this matter," Foti said. "The boundaries between Ukraine and Russia are not a matter of US concern, particularly when our own Southern border is open, unprotected and over 5 million illegal aliens have crossed in 20 months, along with enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the US."
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States council of heads of security and special services. Wednesday, October 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Has Been Turned Into Tool of US Foreign Policy, Has Practically Lost Its Sovereignty: Putin
26 October, 11:47 GMT
Paul Gosar also thinks that while talks can end any political dispute, the UN has been noticeably silent with respect to the Ukraine crisis, his spokesman told Sputnik.
"The purpose of the [invitation] letter, and the request, is to prevent further loss of life and property in both countries," Foti said when asked about the congressman's idea to host the US and Russian leaders to end the conflict. "Almost every political dispute can be negotiated without resort to war. The UN was created to avoid another world war, and it has been conspicuously silent."
Gosar, who recently invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his home state of Arizona for peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, have not received any response from Russia or Ukraine so far.
"No response to the letter has yet been received," Foti said. "It was acknowledged in the letter that it was a long shot, but Congressman Gosar felt that the need for deescalation was too important not to take this step."
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала