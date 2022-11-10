International
Nobel Prize Medal of Last Apartheid President Stolen in South Africa
The Nobel Peace Prize medal that had been awarded to FW de Klerk, South Africa's last white president, was stolen from his Cape Town home in April, as revealed by his foundation on Wednesday.The former president's medal weighs 12 carats and is made of recycled gold. According to the manager, De Klerk's widow Elita Georgiades suspects that the thief is a former house employee who had worked for the family for as long as seven years. The theft was reported to Cape Town police.FW de Klerk died at the age of 85 on 11 November 2021, after being diagnosed with cancer.
11:15 GMT 10.11.2022
Petr Baryshnikov
