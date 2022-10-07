International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221007/nobel-peace-prize-goes-to-human-rights-advocates-in-russia-belarus-and-ukraine--1101598066.html
Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Human Rights Advocates in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine
Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Human Rights Advocates in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine
This year, the committee awarded the prize to one person - Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski - and two organizations - Russian group Memorial and the... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-07T09:10+0000
2022-10-07T09:13+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089764412_0:0:2413:1358_1920x0_80_0_0_cd4ea3b9e7ef4996bc0f91b2f63a8a7e.jpg
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089764412_3:0:2348:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_9782ed85f8c459303eda4ce0a74b0734.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nobel peace prize, russia, belarus
nobel peace prize, russia, belarus

Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Human Rights Advocates in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

09:10 GMT 07.10.2022 (Updated: 09:13 GMT 07.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyМедаль Нобелевской премии мира в Балтиморе
Медаль Нобелевской премии мира в Балтиморе - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
This year, the committee awarded the prize to one person - Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski - and two organizations - Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала