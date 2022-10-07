https://sputniknews.com/20221007/nobel-peace-prize-goes-to-human-rights-advocates-in-russia-belarus-and-ukraine--1101598066.html
Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Human Rights Advocates in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine
This year, the committee awarded the prize to one person - Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski - and two organizations - Russian group Memorial and the... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International
09:10 GMT 07.10.2022 (Updated: 09:13 GMT 07.10.2022)
This year, the committee awarded the prize to one person - Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski - and two organizations - Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.