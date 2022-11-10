https://sputniknews.com/20221110/bitcoin-trading-around-16500-after-binance-cancels-ftx-acquisition-1103965836.html

Bitcoin Trading Around $16,500 After Binance Cancels FTX Acquisition

Bitcoin Trading Around $16,500 After Binance Cancels FTX Acquisition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bitcoin has slightly recovered after plunging below $16,000 on the heels of the canceled acquisition deal between the largest cryptocurrency... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-10T07:30+0000

2022-11-10T07:30+0000

2022-11-10T07:30+0000

economy

bitcoin

binance

trading

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083365632_0:190:2967:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_1bfb46358a416ffec0716d30943b1475.jpg

As of 06:00 GMT, Bitcoin was trading at $16,670 on Binance and $16,716 on Coinmarketcap, a portal calculating an average price based on data from the 20 largest exchanges. On Wednesday evening, Bitcoin fell lower than $16,000 for the first time since November 2020 following Binance's announcement on its website that its acquisition of FTX was not going ahead.Founder and CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhao had tweeted the day before that FTX itself had contacted them asking about acquisition due to a "significant liquidity crunch." To "protect users" Binance signed a non-binding letter of intentions to acquire FTX and cover the liquidity shortage, he tweeted.On November 6, Binance announced that it would sell its FTT, a FTX issued tokens, amid news of a poor FTX balance. CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried, in turn, stated that FTX kept "audited financials” and media just circulated "unfounded rumors."

https://sputniknews.com/20221004/mcdonalds-in-swiss-city-starts-accepting-bitcoin-as-payment---video-1101510959.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

binance, bitcoin, coinmarketcap