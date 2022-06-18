https://sputniknews.com/20220618/bitcoin-drops-below-20000-first-time-since-december-2020---trading-data-1096431345.html

Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000 First Time Since December 2020 - Trading Data

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of bitcoin fell 6.98%, dropping below the $20,000 mark for the first time since 16 December 2020, trading data showed on Saturday. 18.06.2022, Sputnik International

At the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, bitcoin was down 6.98% to $19,487 as of 07:00 GMT.According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, the price of bitcoin decreased by 6.50% to $19,554.In November 2021, Bitcoin's price reached a historic record of $69,000, and has lost more than 40% of value since then.Launched in 2009, Bitcoin is the world’s first decentralized cryptocurrency, a type of digital asset that uses public-key cryptography to record, sign and send transactions over a special technology - the Bitcoin blockchain.

