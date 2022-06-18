https://sputniknews.com/20220618/bitcoin-drops-below-20000-first-time-since-december-2020---trading-data-1096431345.html
Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000 First Time Since December 2020 - Trading Data
Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000 First Time Since December 2020 - Trading Data
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of bitcoin fell 6.98%, dropping below the $20,000 mark for the first time since 16 December 2020, trading data showed on Saturday. 18.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-18T10:05+0000
2022-06-18T10:05+0000
2022-06-18T10:05+0000
bitcoin
cryptocurrency
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083365632_0:190:2967:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_1bfb46358a416ffec0716d30943b1475.jpg
At the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, bitcoin was down 6.98% to $19,487 as of 07:00 GMT.According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, the price of bitcoin decreased by 6.50% to $19,554.In November 2021, Bitcoin's price reached a historic record of $69,000, and has lost more than 40% of value since then.Launched in 2009, Bitcoin is the world’s first decentralized cryptocurrency, a type of digital asset that uses public-key cryptography to record, sign and send transactions over a special technology - the Bitcoin blockchain.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083365632_118:0:2849:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f48ad06f8ca5a4f55572d58b49032c8b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bitcoin, cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000 First Time Since December 2020 - Trading Data
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of bitcoin fell 6.98%, dropping below the $20,000 mark for the first time since 16 December 2020, trading data showed on Saturday.
At the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, bitcoin was down 6.98% to $19,487 as of 07:00 GMT.
According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, the price of bitcoin decreased by 6.50% to $19,554.
In November 2021, Bitcoin's price reached a historic record of $69,000, and has lost more than 40% of value since then.
Launched in 2009, Bitcoin is the world’s first decentralized cryptocurrency
, a type of digital asset that uses public-key cryptography to record, sign and send transactions over a special technology - the Bitcoin blockchain.