https://sputniknews.com/20221004/mcdonalds-in-swiss-city-starts-accepting-bitcoin-as-payment---video-1101510959.html

McDonald's Starts Accepting Bitcoin in Swiss City - Video

McDonald's Starts Accepting Bitcoin in Swiss City - Video

As per the bold plan announced by Lugano authorities, local residents will be able to use crypto as payment for a variety of purposes, such as paying taxes or... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-04T18:09+0000

2022-10-04T18:09+0000

2022-10-04T18:15+0000

world

switzerland

mcdonalds

bitcoin

payment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106244/97/1062449779_0:73:1920:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_0345d926c539b793f088c0d389f67737.jpg

McDonald’s restaurants in the Swiss city of Lugano have apparently started accepting bitcoin as a payment method, with a video showing the ordering process at one of the fast food outlets being uploaded on social media.Earlier this year, Lugano authorities announced that cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, tether and LVGA would be accepted there as legal tender, Cointelegraph points out.Under the auspices of this scheme, local residents would be able to use cryptocurrencies to pay taxes, pay parking tickets and even tuition fees for students, with over 200 shops and businesses also being expected to accept crypto as payment, the media outlet added.

switzerland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

switzerland, mcdonalds, bitcoin, payment