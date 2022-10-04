https://sputniknews.com/20221004/mcdonalds-in-swiss-city-starts-accepting-bitcoin-as-payment---video-1101510959.html
McDonald's Starts Accepting Bitcoin in Swiss City - Video
McDonald's Starts Accepting Bitcoin in Swiss City - Video
As per the bold plan announced by Lugano authorities, local residents will be able to use crypto as payment for a variety of purposes, such as paying taxes or...
McDonald’s restaurants in the Swiss city of Lugano have apparently started accepting bitcoin as a payment method, with a video showing the ordering process at one of the fast food outlets being uploaded on social media.Earlier this year, Lugano authorities announced that cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, tether and LVGA would be accepted there as legal tender, Cointelegraph points out.Under the auspices of this scheme, local residents would be able to use cryptocurrencies to pay taxes, pay parking tickets and even tuition fees for students, with over 200 shops and businesses also being expected to accept crypto as payment, the media outlet added.
McDonald's Starts Accepting Bitcoin in Swiss City - Video
18:09 GMT 04.10.2022 (Updated: 18:15 GMT 04.10.2022)
As per the bold plan announced by Lugano authorities, local residents will be able to use crypto as payment for a variety of purposes, such as paying taxes or even shopping in certain stores.
McDonald’s restaurants in the Swiss city of Lugano have apparently started accepting bitcoin as a payment method, with a video showing the ordering process at one of the fast food outlets being uploaded on social media.
Earlier this year, Lugano authorities announced that cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, tether and LVGA would be accepted there as legal tender, Cointelegraph points out.
Under the auspices of this scheme, local residents would be able to use cryptocurrencies to pay taxes, pay parking tickets and even tuition fees for students, with over 200 shops and businesses also being expected to accept crypto as payment, the media outlet added.