Video of Monkey Stuck In Speeding Bike's Wheel Leaves Netizens Puzzled
Video of Monkey Stuck In Speeding Bike’s Wheel Leaves Netizens Puzzled
Monkeys can be mischievous creatures capable of stealing food, belongings, or just freaking people out. Yet another example of such a creature can be seen in a...
In a bizarre incident, a monkey crossing a busy road in India's Uttar Pradesh state got stuck in the middle of a wheel of a speeding bike.The monkey had a narrow escape, as the person riding the bike reportedly pulled the brakes at the right moment, leaving the animal with only minor injuries. In an eight-second video clip that is making the rounds on the Internet, a monkey can be seen stuck in a wheel and hanging helplessly while a group of people tries to save it by opening parts of the bike.The video of the rescue has gone viral and has been widely shared by netizens, many of whom are wondering how the monkey even got stuck in the bike's wheel in the first place.
Video of Monkey Stuck In Speeding Bike’s Wheel Leaves Netizens Puzzled
Monkeys can be mischievous creatures capable of stealing food, belongings, or just freaking people out. Yet another example of such a creature can be seen in a new viral video.
In a bizarre incident, a monkey crossing a busy road in India's Uttar Pradesh state got stuck in the middle of a wheel of a speeding bike.
The monkey had a narrow escape, as the person riding the bike reportedly pulled the brakes at the right moment, leaving the animal with only minor injuries.
In an eight-second video clip that is making the rounds on the Internet, a monkey can be seen stuck in a wheel and hanging helplessly while a group of people tries to save it by opening parts of the bike.
The video of the rescue has gone viral and has been widely shared by netizens, many of whom are wondering how the monkey even got stuck in the bike's wheel in the first place.