No Matter Who Takes Congress, The Movement’s Task Remains The Same

No Matter Who Takes Congress, The Movement's Task Remains The Same

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss the COP27 international climate change summit and what can be expected from the summit, the demand from global South countries for “loss and damage” payments which would compel the countries historically responsible for climate change to pay for recovery efforts to countries affected by climate change, and the role that imperialism and the US war machine plays into exacerbating climate change and the likely failure of the summit to address that.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party of Zambia to discuss the conflict in Ukraine from an African perspective and the shared history between Russia and countries on the African continent, why African countries continue to remain neutral on Ukraine, and why African countries continue to push for de-escalation and peace.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the US State Department collecting sensitive information from passport applications and sharing that information with other agencies with little oversight, how Uber is collecting data on drivers to assess the integrity of infrastructure and how that demonstrates both how big data can be used for useful things but also adds to privacy concerns about data in the hands of corporations, and the role that AI and tech investors play in stoking a tech and AI race between the US and China.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss a radical orientation to the midterm elections and the all-but-certain defeat of the Democrats, how those who seek a radical alternative to the electoral system should orient themselves to the right-wing attacks on the foundations of bourgeois democracy and fascism, and what organizers and the movement will need to do after these elections to move toward a new future.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

