11.10.2022
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
On 10 October, Russia conducted precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, which was later confirmed by the country's President Vladimir Putin. The strikes came in the wake of a terrorist attack against the Russian Crimean Bridge by the Ukrainian special services.
LIVE UPDATES: Chinese Investors of Motor Sich Oppose Forced Nationalization of Company's Assets
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics requested help to defend them from... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International
russian precision strikes on ukraine
ukraine
donbass
russia
ukraine
donbass
russia
05:32 GMT 09.11.2022 (Updated: 05:40 GMT 09.11.2022)
Being updated
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. In turn, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
On November 7, Oleksiy Danilov, the chairman of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, said that the nationalized assets of enterprises, including Ukrnafta and Motor Sich, received the status of military property and were transferred to the Defense Ministry.
The nationalized assets of enterprises may be returned to their owners after martial law in the country ends, Danilov said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the nationalization of these enterprises was undertaken within the framework of the current legislation of Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!
05:40 GMT 09.11.2022
Chinese Investors of Motor Sich Oppose Forced Nationalization of Company's Assets
