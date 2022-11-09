LIVE UPDATES: Chinese Investors of Motor Sich Oppose Forced Nationalization of Company's Assets

In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. In turn, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

On November 7, Oleksiy Danilov, the chairman of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, said that the nationalized assets of enterprises, including Ukrnafta and Motor Sich, received the status of military property and were transferred to the Defense Ministry.

The nationalized assets of enterprises may be returned to their owners after martial law in the country ends, Danilov said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the nationalization of these enterprises was undertaken within the framework of the current legislation of Ukraine.