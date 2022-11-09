https://sputniknews.com/20221109/over-1000-foreign-mercenaries-fight-on-kievs-side-in-zaporozhye-city---local-official-1103955696.html

Over 1,000 Foreign Mercenaries Fight on Kiev's Side in Zaporozhye City - Local Official

Over 1,000 Foreign Mercenaries Fight on Kiev's Side in Zaporozhye City - Local Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of foreign mercenaries fighting on Ukraine's side in the city of Zaporozhye has already exceeded 1,000 people, Vladimir Rogov, a... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-09T23:27+0000

2022-11-09T23:27+0000

2022-11-09T23:25+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kiev

mercenaries

zaporozhe

georgia

poland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103905333_0:251:3072:1979_1920x0_80_0_0_0bdc878d87c1711162f8cbf13098d4c4.jpg

"The number in the calibrated foreign legion is no longer estimated at hundreds, it has already exceeded a thousand [mercenaries] in the city itself," Rogov said in a televised appearance on Russian broadcaster Zvezda.He added that these include mercenaries from Georgia and Poland.The official said that some 700 troops of the Ukrainian military could attempt to seize control of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the near future.Rogov cited intelligence information as saying that the troops' task is to advance to the city of Berdyansk, cut Russian forces from the land route to Crimea, and attack the ZNPP.The ZNPP, located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and output. During the military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russia on February 24, the facility and the surrounding area fell under the control of the Russian forces.In early September, an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission led by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi arrived at the ZNPP. The head of the Rosatom delegation and ZNPP staff led the delegation through its territory and showed sections damaged during shelling on the part of Ukrainian troops.

kiev

zaporozhe

georgia

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kiev, mercenaries, zaporozhe, georgia, poland