25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
UK Will Soon Provide Ukraine With About 1,000 Additional Surface-to-Air Missiles - London
UK Will Soon Provide Ukraine With About 1,000 Additional Surface-to-Air Missiles - London
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will shortly provide Ukraine with some 1,000 additional surface-to-air missiles, the UK Ministry of Defence said on... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International
UK Will Soon Provide Ukraine With About 1,000 Additional Surface-to-Air Missiles - London

23:12 GMT 09.11.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will shortly provide Ukraine with some 1,000 additional surface-to-air missiles, the UK Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.
"The Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced that the UK will shortly complete the delivery of approximately 1,000 additional surface to air missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This comes in response to Ukrainian requests for more air defence capabilities, and the missiles will play a vital role in the provision of air defence for Ukraine and the protection of its critical infrastructure which is being continually targeted by Russia," the ministry said on the website.
The ministry added that the missiles "can be used in conjunction with existing Armed Forces of Ukraine capabilities," adding that the equipment for the delivery will include missiles and launchers capable of destroying air targets, such as drones and cruise missiles.
French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday that Paris will supply Ukraine with six more Caesar howitzers in the coming weeks.
"We will deliver these in the coming weeks. So far, we have provided other types of artillery [systems] of the previous generation - TRF1 howitzers," Lecornu said in an interview with French broadcaster LCI.
Earlier in the month, French media reported that Paris was planning to send 20 Bastion armored carriers to Ukraine and up to 12 Caesar howitzers that had been originally produced for Denmark. France has already given Ukraine 18 Caesar howitzers.
Ukrainian energy, military, and communications infrastructure have been targeted by the Russian armed forces since October 10 in retaliation for the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow says was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
Volodymyr Zelensky said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was damaged, causing massive power outages.
