Elon Musk Drops Out of $200Bln Club for First Time Since Last Year as Tesla Shares Waver

The assets of Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk have fallen below $200Bln for the first time since September last year - as of Wednesday, he's only worth $197.4Bln.US financial experts suggested that the twin factors which are responsible for the fall in his fortune are a massive dip in Tesla shares and Musk selling his stock to fund his recent acquisition of Twitter.The electric car-maker's shares dropped to their lowest levels in more than a year this week.According to a filing submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, Musk also sold $4Bln of Tesla shares after his Twitter takeover late last month.Earlier, he sold $15.5Bln Tesla shares to assemble funds to purchase the micro-blogging website.Despite the slide in Musk's fortune, he is still the richest person in the world.With assets worth $197.4Bln, he's in top spot by a $38Bln margin as Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton languishes in second place with a fortune of $159.3Bln. India's Gautam Adani is in third spot with a fortune of $144.4Bln.

