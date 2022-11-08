https://sputniknews.com/20221108/twitter-boss-elon-musk-confirms-he-will-pay-for-blue-tick-on-his-account-1103900116.html

Twitter Boss Elon Musk Confirms He Will Pay For Blue Tick on His Account

Twitter Boss Elon Musk Confirms He Will Pay For Blue Tick on His Account

Among the many drastic changes that new Twitter owner Elon Musk has made on the social network is his move to charge users for having a verified account on the... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-08T14:07+0000

2022-11-08T14:07+0000

2022-11-08T14:07+0000

elon musk

twitter

twitter

tesla

acquisition

takeover

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103529442_0:31:3001:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_3d1208d55b1477b573164876650efaea.jpg

Elon Musk on Tuesday confirmed that he will pay the required amount to have a blue tick on his verified Twitter account. The business tycoon's revelation came during a social media exchange with writer Heidi Briones who asked, "Are you going to pay the $8, Elon?" to which he replied 100%.Elated by the Tesla and SpaceX founder's response, Briones posted a picture of her conversation with the 51-year-old multi-billionaire. She captioned her screenshot, "BRB, framing this."Earlier, Musk shared a photo of a t-shirt on the microblogging website that had, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8," written over it.It seemed to be a jibe at New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who had slammed Musk for levying a monthly fee for Twitter's blue check verification mark.The Twitter feud between Musk and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, came to the fore last week after the world's richest man announced his plan for subscribers on the widely popular platform."Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a USD 8/mo subscription plan," she tweeted at the time.In response, Musk mocked AOC, saying "Your feedback is appreciated; now pay $8."

https://sputniknews.com/20221108/who-is-sriram-krishnan-the-indian-american-helping-out-elon-musk-at-twitter--1103880689.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

elon musk, twitter, twitter, tesla, acquisition, takeover