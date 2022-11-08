https://sputniknews.com/20221108/twitter-boss-elon-musk-confirms-he-will-pay-for-blue-tick-on-his-account-1103900116.html
Twitter Boss Elon Musk Confirms He Will Pay For Blue Tick on His Account
Twitter Boss Elon Musk Confirms He Will Pay For Blue Tick on His Account
Among the many drastic changes that new Twitter owner Elon Musk has made on the social network is his move to charge users for having a verified account on the... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-08T14:07+0000
2022-11-08T14:07+0000
2022-11-08T14:07+0000
elon musk
twitter
twitter
tesla
acquisition
takeover
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103529442_0:31:3001:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_3d1208d55b1477b573164876650efaea.jpg
Elon Musk on Tuesday confirmed that he will pay the required amount to have a blue tick on his verified Twitter account. The business tycoon's revelation came during a social media exchange with writer Heidi Briones who asked, "Are you going to pay the $8, Elon?" to which he replied 100%.Elated by the Tesla and SpaceX founder's response, Briones posted a picture of her conversation with the 51-year-old multi-billionaire. She captioned her screenshot, "BRB, framing this."Earlier, Musk shared a photo of a t-shirt on the microblogging website that had, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8," written over it.It seemed to be a jibe at New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who had slammed Musk for levying a monthly fee for Twitter's blue check verification mark.The Twitter feud between Musk and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, came to the fore last week after the world's richest man announced his plan for subscribers on the widely popular platform."Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a USD 8/mo subscription plan," she tweeted at the time.In response, Musk mocked AOC, saying "Your feedback is appreciated; now pay $8."
https://sputniknews.com/20221108/who-is-sriram-krishnan-the-indian-american-helping-out-elon-musk-at-twitter--1103880689.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103529442_155:0:2822:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_4af26526b7fb6a3796175ba6c2a81779.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
elon musk, twitter, twitter, tesla, acquisition, takeover
elon musk, twitter, twitter, tesla, acquisition, takeover
Twitter Boss Elon Musk Confirms He Will Pay For Blue Tick on His Account
Among the many drastic changes that new Twitter owner Elon Musk has made on the social network is his move to charge users for having a verified account on the social network. The service called Twitter Blue was rolled out on Saturday.
Elon Musk on Tuesday confirmed that he will pay the required amount to have a blue tick on his verified Twitter account. The business tycoon's revelation came during a social media exchange with writer Heidi Briones who asked, "Are you going to pay the $8, Elon?" to which he replied 100%.
Elated by the Tesla and SpaceX founder's response, Briones posted a picture of her conversation with the 51-year-old multi-billionaire. She captioned her screenshot, "BRB, framing this."
Earlier, Musk shared a photo of a t-shirt on the microblogging website
that had, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8," written over it.
It seemed to be a jibe at New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who had slammed Musk for levying a monthly fee for Twitter's blue check verification mark
.
The Twitter feud between Musk and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, came to the fore last week after the world's richest man announced his plan for subscribers on the widely popular platform.
"Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a USD 8/mo subscription plan," she tweeted at the time.
In response, Musk mocked AOC, saying "Your feedback is appreciated; now pay $8."