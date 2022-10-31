https://sputniknews.com/20221031/gautam-adani-returns-to-no3-in-forbes-rich-list-as-jeff-bezos-wealth-tumbles-1102858772.html

Gautam Adani Returns to No.3 in Forbes Rich List as Jeff Bezos' Wealth Tumbles

In September, Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani became the second richest person in the world, after leapfrogging Louis Vuitton's chairman Bernard Arnault... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

Gautam Adani made his return to the No.3 spot in the Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List on Monday after stocks of his publicly listed companies rose for two consecutive weeks while those of Amazon under-performed.After adding another $314 million to his fortune on Monday, Adani's wealth now stands at $131.9 billion. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos' net worth has plummeted to $126.9 billion after the e-commerce giant forecast a weak holiday season for its business on Thursday.The trio of Adani, Bernard Arnault and Bezos have all swapped places with each other in the billionaires' list in recent weeks, but new Twitter owner Elon Musk has firmly occupied the top position with a net worth of well over $200 billion.Musk's current fortune stands at 223.8 billion. The Tesla chief is the only person on the planet to have assets worth $200 billion.Louis Vuitton boss Arnault remains number two with a wealth of $156.5 billion.Coming back to Adani, an earlier report by IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 released last month stated that Adani added a whopping $200 million to his fortune each day in the past year.The Adani conglomerate includes companies engaged in aerospace, power distribution, renewable energy, fast-moving consumer goods, coal, ports, sports, and mass media.

