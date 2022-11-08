https://sputniknews.com/20221108/uk-royal-military-police-probe-air-corps-soldiers-racist-memes-about-harry-and-meghan-1103879797.html
UK Royal Military Police Probe Air Corps Soldiers’ Racist Memes About Harry and Meghan
UK Royal Military Police Probe Air Corps Soldiers’ Racist Memes About Harry and Meghan
The UK Defense Ministry stated that they are aware of the “offensive comments” by Army Air Corps servicemen, stressing that there is no place in the British... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-08T08:36+0000
2022-11-08T08:36+0000
2022-11-08T08:36+0000
world
uk
meghan markle
prince harry
armed forces
military police
messages
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103879632_0:153:2889:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_4af9768089e95ead126b4d3b0ce96a7b.jpg
Britain’s Royal Military Police have launched a probe into at least three soldiers from the Army Air Corps (AAC) for posting racist memes, including one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, in a WhatsApp group.According to a UK news outlet, apart from the mocked-up photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding day, other doctored images showed the head of a black man on that of the Archbishop of Canterbury and a black man’s forearm bearing the description “truck drivers’ suntan competition winner”.The remarks came as a UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson stressed that “there is no place in the Armed Forces for any form of racist view or behavior” and that “any activity which falls short of the high standards of the Armed Forces is unacceptable.”A Hereford-based AAC unit is tasked with operating helicopters that support the UK’s special forces units stationed in the area and elsewhere in Britain. If the three AAC soldiers’ misconduct is proven, they will most likely face disciplinary action, including discharge from the forces, according to British media.The developments follow two London Metropolitan Police officers being fired in July for posting offensive messages in a WhatsApp group chat, including a racist joke about Meghan Markle.A tribunal decided at the time that “abhorrent and discriminatory” actions by police constables Sukhdev Jeer and Paul Hefford, who worked in a unit at Bethnal Green police station in east London, amounted to gross misconduct.
https://sputniknews.com/20221101/meghan-markle-says-uk-citizenship-exam-was-so-hard-even-prince-harry-had-no-idea-about-answers-1102921909.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103879632_156:0:2731:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_1c56b5514da76dd2b9732aafd37bf11d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
prince harry and meghan markle’s wedding, soldiers from the army air corps, royal military police probe over racist memes posted by aac soldiers, london metropolitan police officers fired in july for posting offensive messages in a whatsapp group chat
prince harry and meghan markle’s wedding, soldiers from the army air corps, royal military police probe over racist memes posted by aac soldiers, london metropolitan police officers fired in july for posting offensive messages in a whatsapp group chat
UK Royal Military Police Probe Air Corps Soldiers’ Racist Memes About Harry and Meghan
The UK Defense Ministry stated that they are aware of the “offensive comments” by Army Air Corps servicemen, stressing that there is no place in the British Armed Forces “for any form of racist behavior”.
Britain’s Royal Military Police have launched a probe into at least three soldiers from the Army Air Corps (AAC) for posting racist memes, including one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, in a WhatsApp group.
According to a UK news outlet, apart from the mocked-up photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding day
, other doctored images showed the head of a black man on that of the Archbishop of Canterbury and a black man’s forearm bearing the description “truck drivers’ suntan competition winner”.
The outlet cited an unnamed military source as saying that “the pictures and captions being shared in the [WhatsApp] group were moronic. They don’t realize how offensive this sort of material is to black troops.”
The remarks came as a UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson stressed that “there is no place in the Armed Forces for any form of racist view or behavior” and that “any activity which falls short of the high standards of the Armed Forces is unacceptable.”
“We are aware of offensive comments and images posted by service personnel on a WhatsApp group. These are being investigated by the Army so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time,” the spokesperson added.
A Hereford-based AAC unit is tasked with operating helicopters that support the UK’s special forces units stationed in the area and elsewhere in Britain. If the three AAC soldiers’ misconduct is proven, they will most likely face disciplinary action, including discharge from the forces, according to British media.
The developments follow two London Metropolitan Police
officers being fired in July for posting offensive messages in a WhatsApp group chat, including a racist joke about Meghan Markle.
A tribunal decided at the time that “abhorrent and discriminatory” actions by police constables Sukhdev Jeer and Paul Hefford, who worked in a unit at Bethnal Green police station in east London, amounted to gross misconduct.