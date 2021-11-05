Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/meghan-markles-dad-reportedly-sues-paparazzi-agency-over-staged-pre-royal-wedding-pics-1090501196.html
Meghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Sues Paparazzi Agency Over Staged Pre-Royal Wedding Pics
Meghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Sues Paparazzi Agency Over Staged Pre-Royal Wedding Pics
Relations between Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas, have worsened since the latter failed to attend Meghan's wedding with Prince Harry, citing the heart... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T13:08+0000
2021-11-05T13:08+0000
society
meghan markle
thomas markle
paparazzi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082291251_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_93e4f40f65284ff5043220c9669c59ff.jpg
Thomas Markle filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, accusing the paparazzi agency that staged his snaps made before the wedding of his daughter Meghan and Prince Harry of violating their contract and thus ruining his relationship with Meghan.The lawsuit, according to The Daily Beast, was filed with the LA Superior Court and seeks £740,000 ($1 million) in damages from the agency Coleman-Rayner.Thomas told Channel 5 in a documentary released after the wedding, that Mark Coleman and Jeff Rayner convinced him to pose for pictures to be released just before the royal event, and he agreed to do it, thinking it would improve his image.Markle is said to have only agreed to do the photoshoot on the condition that the pictures were to be approved by him before publication. However, that never happened, the lawsuit claims, as cited by the outlet. The contract with the paparazzi agency also allegedly envisaged a $1,500 cash payment and a 30-percent share of future sales of the images.The staged photoshoot didn't improve Markle's image though, but only appears to have worsened it, since the snaps depict him doing menial tasks like taking out the garbage, running with small weights, theatrically getting fitted for a tuxedo and reading a book about the United Kingdom. Shortly after the publication of the photos, reports emerged suggesting that Markle had collaborated with the paparazzi to stage the photos.Given that Thomas ended up not attending the royal wedding, Meghan appeared to "ghost" him, with reports suggesting that the two were no longer on speaking terms. Her father has accused the couple of being fixated on money, lamenting that the boycott has been going on "for almost four years - it's crazy".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082291251_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_47f9bd9912be0286ba29311aafb51a0f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, meghan markle, thomas markle, paparazzi

Meghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Sues Paparazzi Agency Over Staged Pre-Royal Wedding Pics

13:08 GMT 05.11.2021
© Photo : YouTube/Entertainment Tonight/screenshotThomas Markle
Thomas Markle - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© Photo : YouTube/Entertainment Tonight/screenshot
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Relations between Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas, have worsened since the latter failed to attend Meghan's wedding with Prince Harry, citing the heart attack he had days before the event.
Thomas Markle filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, accusing the paparazzi agency that staged his snaps made before the wedding of his daughter Meghan and Prince Harry of violating their contract and thus ruining his relationship with Meghan.
The lawsuit, according to The Daily Beast, was filed with the LA Superior Court and seeks £740,000 ($1 million) in damages from the agency Coleman-Rayner.
Thomas told Channel 5 in a documentary released after the wedding, that Mark Coleman and Jeff Rayner convinced him to pose for pictures to be released just before the royal event, and he agreed to do it, thinking it would improve his image.
"I didn't do this for money, I did this to change my image. I was presented as a hermit hiding out in Mexico but obviously, that was a mistake and went wrong", he said.
Markle is said to have only agreed to do the photoshoot on the condition that the pictures were to be approved by him before publication. However, that never happened, the lawsuit claims, as cited by the outlet.
The contract with the paparazzi agency also allegedly envisaged a $1,500 cash payment and a 30-percent share of future sales of the images.
The staged photoshoot didn't improve Markle's image though, but only appears to have worsened it, since the snaps depict him doing menial tasks like taking out the garbage, running with small weights, theatrically getting fitted for a tuxedo and reading a book about the United Kingdom. Shortly after the publication of the photos, reports emerged suggesting that Markle had collaborated with the paparazzi to stage the photos.
Given that Thomas ended up not attending the royal wedding, Meghan appeared to "ghost" him, with reports suggesting that the two were no longer on speaking terms. Her father has accused the couple of being fixated on money, lamenting that the boycott has been going on "for almost four years - it's crazy".
"We should grow up, talk, make up for the sake of the children right now and for ourselves", Thomas said.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:08 GMTMeghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Sues Paparazzi Agency Over Staged Pre-Royal Wedding Pics
13:03 GMT'Meant for Big Things in Life!': Indians Hail Cricket Star Virat Kohli as He Turns 33
12:59 GMTUK Triggering Northern Ireland Protocol's Article 16 Could Prompt 'Radical' EU Response
12:47 GMTAhead of Crucial Assembly Polls in Five Indian States, Congress Slams Modi Gov't on Farmer Issues
12:46 GMTRussian Embassy Slams Media Speculations About Death of Russian Diplomat in Berlin
12:33 GMTAt Least Eleven Soldiers Killed Near Niger-Mali Border, Reports Say
12:25 GMTAbiy Ahmed Plays Role of Darth Vader as Ethiopian Rebel Alliance Set Their Sights on Addis Ababa
12:20 GMTMessi Visits Regenerative Therapy Clinic as PSG Forward Seeks Treatment for Troublesome Left Knee
12:17 GMTWATCH LIVE: US Delegation Holds Press Conference at COP26
12:04 GMTHillary Clinton's Former Aide Enters Spotlight After Arrest of Source for Steele's Trump Dossier
12:03 GMTNarendra Modi Unveils Statue of Hindu Philosopher Adi Guru Shankaracharya In Run-Up to Polls
11:45 GMTFamilies in Turmoil as Fears Emerge Necrophiliac David Fuller Could Have Defiled Thousands of Bodies
11:38 GMTDemocrats Bracing for Friday Vote on Biden's Build Back Better Agenda
11:28 GMTRepublican Congresswoman Dons 'Let's Go Brandon' Dress to Mock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
11:27 GMTGerman Foreign Ministry Says Russian Embassy Staffer Died in Berlin, Refuses to Comment
11:20 GMTTaliban's Interior Minister Reportedly Brokers Temporary Peace Deal Between Pakistan and TTP
11:11 GMTWhere Does Necrophiliac Killer David Fuller Fit Into Rogues’ Gallery of UK’s Worst Sex Offenders?
10:59 GMTZeman Vows to Make All Efforts so That New Czech Government Appointed Promptly, Reports Say
10:53 GMTQatari Club Al Sadd Reaches Agreement With Xavi on His Transition to Barcelona as Head Coach
10:52 GMTGreta Thunberg Leads Protest in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit