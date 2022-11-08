https://sputniknews.com/20221108/north-korea-expresses-regret-over-un-chiefs-condemnation-of-its-missile-launches-1103876552.html

North Korea Expresses Regret Over UN Chief's Condemnation of Its Missile Launches

SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea's Foreign Ministry expressed deep regret over the fact that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned Pyongyang's missile... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

Guterres on November 4 condemned North Korea's launches of intercontinental ballistic and other missiles. He urged the DPRK to stop them.North Korea has conducted 30 missile test launches since the start of the year. The country says its military activity is a response to South Korea's "provocations."Earlier, Japanese media reported that the US government is drafting a resolution for the UN Security Council to increase sanctions pressure on North Korea, and is also considering deploying an aircraft carrier in the Sea of ​​Japan should North Korea conduct a nuclear test.

