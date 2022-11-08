India's Prime Minister and President Greet the Nation as Gurpurab Festival Begins
© AFP 2022 / VIJAY MATHURThe full moon is seen above an illuminated Gurdwara on the occasion of Gurpurab, the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, at New Chandigarh in Punjab state on November 12, 2019
Punjabis across the world, especially devout Sikhs, celebrate 'Gurpurab', the birthday of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev in 1469 in Nankana Sahib (now in Pakistan). The festival, also called 'Guru Nanak Jayanti', sees hundreds of thousands of ardent devotees visiting Gurdwaras (Sikh temples).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu and other ministers on Tuesday took to social media to extend their good tidings to Sikhs celebrating the Gurpurab festival, recalling the guru's teachings and sending warm wishes to everyone.
"Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavor to build a just and compassionate society," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
Modi also visited a Gurdwara in New Delhi on Monday on the eve of the festival.
© Photo : TwitterPrime Minster Narendra Modi on Guru Purab
Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Guru Purab
© Photo : Twitter
"On the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens and Indians settled abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of the Sikh community," President Murmu said in her message on the occasion.
Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism and celebrated by people of Punjabi origin in different parts of the world. On this day, the teaching and legacy of Guru Nanak Dev are recited in Gurudwaras.
Heartiest wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji Jayanti. May this Gurpurab bring you joy and happiness in life. Happy #Gurupurab to all!!#gurunanakjayanti pic.twitter.com/npgARQXwPY— O.p. Nandiwal 🇮🇳 (@Opnandiwal) November 8, 2022
In Amritsar, a city of India's Punjab state , thousands of devotees are visiting one of the nation's biggest gurudwaras - the Harminder Sahib (Golden Temple) since morning to offer prayers, light candles, and take a dip in its holy pond.
Two days before Gurpurab, in almost every gurudwara, "Akhanth Path" or, the non-stop recitation of the holy book of Guru Granth Sahib, takes place. It is a 48-hour reading session.
Many Indian celebrities have also taken to social media to wish everyone a happy Gurpurab.
Singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a video of himself singing a religious verse.
https://t.co/fo0nUVsxFE— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 8, 2022
ਧੰਨ ਧੰਨ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਆਪ ਸਭ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/fI4MCdiwWY
Meanwhile, actress Nimrat Kaur shared a picture of Guru Nanak.
© Photo : TwitterActress Nimrit Kaur on Guru Purab
Actress Nimrit Kaur on Guru Purab
© Photo : Twitter