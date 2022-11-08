https://sputniknews.com/20221108/indias-prime-minister-and-president-greet-the-nation-as-gurpurab-festival-begins-1103878589.html

India's Prime Minister and President Greet the Nation as Gurpurab Festival Begins

India's Prime Minister and President Greet the Nation as Gurpurab Festival Begins

Punjabis across the world, especially devout Sikhs, celebrate 'Gurpurab', the birthday of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev in 1469 in Nankana Sahib (now in... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-08T08:06+0000

2022-11-08T08:06+0000

2022-11-08T08:06+0000

india

punjab

sikh

the sikh coalition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103880897_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_6bab827bc972b6a3410d1f0bc2ed27dd.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu and other ministers on Tuesday took to social media to extend their good tidings to Sikhs celebrating the Gurpurab festival, recalling the guru's teachings and sending warm wishes to everyone."Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavor to build a just and compassionate society," the Prime Minister said in a tweet. Modi also visited a Gurdwara in New Delhi on Monday on the eve of the festival."On the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens and Indians settled abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of the Sikh community," President Murmu said in her message on the occasion.Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism and celebrated by people of Punjabi origin in different parts of the world. On this day, the teaching and legacy of Guru Nanak Dev are recited in Gurudwaras.In Amritsar, a city of India's Punjab state , thousands of devotees are visiting one of the nation's biggest gurudwaras - the Harminder Sahib (Golden Temple) since morning to offer prayers, light candles, and take a dip in its holy pond.Two days before Gurpurab, in almost every gurudwara, "Akhanth Path" or, the non-stop recitation of the holy book of Guru Granth Sahib, takes place. It is a 48-hour reading session.Many Indian celebrities have also taken to social media to wish everyone a happy Gurpurab. Singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a video of himself singing a religious verse.Meanwhile, actress Nimrat Kaur shared a picture of Guru Nanak.

punjab

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

punjab, sikh, the sikh coalition