International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221107/ahead-of-sikh-festival-indian-high-commission-issues-alert-to-pilgrims-in-pakistan-1103845815.html
Ahead of Sikh Festival, Indian High Commission Issues Alert to Pilgrims in Pakistan
Ahead of Sikh Festival, Indian High Commission Issues Alert to Pilgrims in Pakistan
Guru Purab is a festival dedicated to the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism who was born in Nankana Sahib, present-day Pakistan. 07.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-07T08:34+0000
2022-11-07T08:34+0000
india
pakistan
pakistan
sikh
pilgrimage
pilgrims
pilgrims
pilgrimage
pilgrimage tours
pilgrimage routes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/07/1103846610_0:174:3023:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_8905ffe1c390cb9105df3e00624cfa1f.jpg
The Indian High Commission in Pakistan on Monday said that it is coordinating with local authorities "for the safety and security of Sikh jathas", the groups of pilgrims who are now visiting the neighboring country for Gurupurab celebrations.Several jathas (pilgrims) crossed the Attari-Wagah border on Sunday to make the pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib in the province of Punjab in Pakistan.According to India Today, a total of 2,418 Sikh devotees got visas under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974 from November 6-15.The Indian pilgrims will travel to gurdwaras at Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur Sahib.
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/07/1103846610_146:0:2877:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a6a0ce3c9b83db537d837f4d18ea4a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, pakistan, sikh, pilgrimage, pilgrims, pilgrims, pilgrimage, pilgrimage tours, pilgrimage routes
pakistan, pakistan, sikh, pilgrimage, pilgrims, pilgrims, pilgrimage, pilgrimage tours, pilgrimage routes

Ahead of Sikh Festival, Indian High Commission Issues Alert to Pilgrims in Pakistan

08:34 GMT 07.11.2022
© AP Photo / K.M. ChaudaryIndian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan through the Wagah border crossing point, near Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan through the Wagah border crossing point, near Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2022
© AP Photo / K.M. Chaudary
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Guru Purab is a festival dedicated to the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism who was born in Nankana Sahib, present-day Pakistan.
The Indian High Commission in Pakistan on Monday said that it is coordinating with local authorities "for the safety and security of Sikh jathas", the groups of pilgrims who are now visiting the neighboring country for Gurupurab celebrations.
Several jathas (pilgrims) crossed the Attari-Wagah border on Sunday to make the pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib in the province of Punjab in Pakistan.
© Photo : TwitterIndian High Commission In Pakistan
Indian High Commission In Pakistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2022
Indian High Commission In Pakistan
© Photo : Twitter
According to India Today, a total of 2,418 Sikh devotees got visas under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974 from November 6-15.
The Indian pilgrims will travel to gurdwaras at Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur Sahib.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала