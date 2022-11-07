https://sputniknews.com/20221107/ahead-of-sikh-festival-indian-high-commission-issues-alert-to-pilgrims-in-pakistan-1103845815.html
Ahead of Sikh Festival, Indian High Commission Issues Alert to Pilgrims in Pakistan
Ahead of Sikh Festival, Indian High Commission Issues Alert to Pilgrims in Pakistan
Guru Purab is a festival dedicated to the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism who was born in Nankana Sahib, present-day Pakistan.
Ahead of Sikh Festival, Indian High Commission Issues Alert to Pilgrims in Pakistan
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Guru Purab is a festival dedicated to the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism who was born in Nankana Sahib, present-day Pakistan.
The Indian High Commission in Pakistan on Monday said that it is coordinating with local authorities "for the safety and security of Sikh jathas", the groups of pilgrims who are now visiting the neighboring country for Gurupurab celebrations.
Several jathas (pilgrims) crossed the Attari-Wagah border on Sunday to make the pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib in the province of Punjab in Pakistan.
According to India Today, a total of 2,418 Sikh devotees got visas under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974 from November 6-15.
The Indian pilgrims will travel to gurdwaras at Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur Sahib.