Sikh Devotees Take a Holy Dip, Offer Prayers to Commemorate Guru Nanak Jayanti Festival
Sikh Devotees Take a Holy Dip, Offer Prayers to Commemorate Guru Nanak Jayanti Festival
The festival of "Guru Purab", also called Guru Nanak Jayanti, is celebrated to mark the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev. He is the founder of Sikhism and was born... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
From offering prayers at lit-up gurudwaras to taking a dip in holy ponds (also known as Sarovar in Hindi), Sikh devotees across the globe are commemorating "Guru Nanak Jayanti" on Friday.As Sikhs and Punjabi-speaking people are celebrating the 552nd birthday of the first Sikh Guru -- Guru Nanak Dev -- amid the pandemic, many celebrities and netizens have taken to social media recalling the guru's teachings and sending warm wishes to everyone.On this auspicious day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people.Hundreds of devotees gathered at one of the nation's biggest gurudwaras - the Golden Temple (also known as Harmandir Sahib) - in Amritsar, Punjab, to offer prayers, light candles, and take a dip in its holy pond. Spellbound by the stunning view of the Golden Temple all lit up for the festivities, business tycoon and chairperson of the multinational company "Mahindra Group" - Anand Mahindra shared a picture of a user and wished people a happy "Guru Purab". Indian chef Ranveer Brar posted pictures from his previous visits to the Golden Temple and shared an anecdote that he started his journey as a chef from the community kitchen of a gurudwara, where he used to prepare food for the devotees who came to pray there. Devotees also lit candles at gurudwaras and offered prayers to Guru Nanak. While several netizens recalled popular teachings by Guru Nanak, many shared pictures of various gurudwaras worldwide all lit up as devotees flock in large numbers to offer prayers. On Guru Purab, the celebrations begin in the wee hours at gurudwaras, where devotees engage in a procession and sing prayers and hymns of the guru. People light candles, offer prayers, and distribute sweets. Two days before Guru Purab, in almost every gurudwara, "Akhanth Path", which means non-stop recitation of the holy book Guru Granth Sahib, takes place. It is a 48-hour reading session.
Sikh Devotees Take a Holy Dip, Offer Prayers to Commemorate Guru Nanak Jayanti Festival

09:32 GMT 19.11.2021
The festival of "Guru Purab", also called Guru Nanak Jayanti, is celebrated to mark the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev. He is the founder of Sikhism and was born in Nankana Sahib, in present-day Pakistan.
From offering prayers at lit-up gurudwaras to taking a dip in holy ponds (also known as Sarovar in Hindi), Sikh devotees across the globe are commemorating "Guru Nanak Jayanti" on Friday.
As Sikhs and Punjabi-speaking people are celebrating the 552nd birthday of the first Sikh Guru -- Guru Nanak Dev -- amid the pandemic, many celebrities and netizens have taken to social media recalling the guru's teachings and sending warm wishes to everyone.
On this auspicious day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people.
Hundreds of devotees gathered at one of the nation's biggest gurudwaras - the Golden Temple (also known as Harmandir Sahib) - in Amritsar, Punjab, to offer prayers, light candles, and take a dip in its holy pond.
Spellbound by the stunning view of the Golden Temple all lit up for the festivities, business tycoon and chairperson of the multinational company "Mahindra Group" - Anand Mahindra shared a picture of a user and wished people a happy "Guru Purab".
Indian chef Ranveer Brar posted pictures from his previous visits to the Golden Temple and shared an anecdote that he started his journey as a chef from the community kitchen of a gurudwara, where he used to prepare food for the devotees who came to pray there.
Devotees also lit candles at gurudwaras and offered prayers to Guru Nanak.
While several netizens recalled popular teachings by Guru Nanak, many shared pictures of various gurudwaras worldwide all lit up as devotees flock in large numbers to offer prayers.
On Guru Purab, the celebrations begin in the wee hours at gurudwaras, where devotees engage in a procession and sing prayers and hymns of the guru.
People light candles, offer prayers, and distribute sweets. Two days before Guru Purab, in almost every gurudwara, "Akhanth Path", which means non-stop recitation of the holy book Guru Granth Sahib, takes place. It is a 48-hour reading session.
